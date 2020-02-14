Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Fuel Cell Market by Product (PEMFC, DMFC, SOFC), Application (Stationary, Portable, Transport), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of fuel cell will reach $9 billion by 2026. Ongoing deployment of fuel cell electric vehicles along with increasing investments toward development of hydrogen infrastructure will positively influence the market growth.

Growing demand for space heating across residential and commercial establishments coupled with increasing investments for development of hydrogen infrastructure will foster the fuel cell market size. Upsurge in demand for fuel cell electric vehicles along with ongoing funding by private and public organizations toward research & development activities will augment the market outlook.

Wide usage across auxiliary power units, radios, torches, laptops, cameras, skid-mounted generators, vine-trimmers, printers and portable soldier power units will boost the fuel cell deployment across portable applications. Longer run time, rapid-recharging, reliability, reduced weight and low operating cost are some of the key features which will stimulate the market demand.

North America fuel cell market size is projected to witness a growth of over 13% by 2026. Increasing investments toward development of hydrogen infrastructure along with favorable government policies to curb emissions will positively influence the market value. Shifting focus to replace conventional power sources with clean energy systems will further propel the industry growth.

Increasing adoption across small & large stationary power generation systems along with growing demand across transport applications will propel the market growth for SOFC fuel cells. These cells have an efficiency of over 60% when converted from fuel to power and operate at a very high temperature range between 8000C to 1,0000C. High efficiency, low cost, low emissions, fuel flexibility and stability are some of the key features which will accelerate the market demand.

Japan fuel cell market share will witness a significant growth on account of rapid development of hydrogen infrastructure along with ongoing deployment of FCEV’s across the nation. Increasing concerns toward security of electricity supply across remote areas coupled with favorable regulatory strategies to enhance the use hydrogen as a fuel will further boost the industry growth.

Some of the major findings of the fuel cell market reports includes:

The demand for these cells is increasing across transport sector owing to their longer operating life, compact size and high efficiency.

Rapid urban area development along with growing industrial activities primarily across developing economies is anticipated to boost the industry revenue.

Key players operating across the fuel cell market includes Hydrogenics, Ballard Power Systems, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, Toshiba, AFC Energy, Panasonic, Horizon, Arcola, Fuel Cell Energy and Doosan.

Favorable regulatory policies for electrification of off-grid and remote areas coupled with shifting consumer inclination toward sustainable energy technologies will augment the market trends.





Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Fuel Cell Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Market landscape, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Vendor matrix

3.4 Innovation & sustainability

3.4.1 Ballard Power Systems

3.4.2 SFC Energy

3.4.3 Plug Power

3.4.4 AFC Energy

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 U.S.

3.5.1.1 Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA)

3.5.1.1.1 Safety, Codes & Standards

3.5.1.2 CSA Fuel Cell Standards

3.5.1.3 SAE Fuel Cell Vehicle Safety Committee (automotive) enabling standards

3.5.1.4 NFPA 2: Hydrogen Technologies Code

3.5.1.5 Overview of Regulations, Codes, and Standards Related to Hydrogen Infrastructure Safety

3.5.2 Europe

3.5.2.1 Investments: Government and Collaborative Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Funding

3.5.3 Japan

3.5.3.1 Investments: Government and Collaborative Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Funding

3.5.3.2 Government Targets

3.5.4 South Korea

3.5.4.1 Government Targets

3.6 Hydrogen fuelling station across the U.S. (2018 & 2019

3.6.1 Projected hydrogen fuelling stations across the U.S.

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8 Growth potential analysis

3.9 Key hydrogen station projects installed across countries

3.9.1 Australia

3.9.2 Austria

3.9.3 Belgium

3.9.4 Brazil

3.9.5 Canada

3.9.6 China

3.9.7 Denmark

3.9.8 France

3.9.9 India

3.9.10 Italy

3.9.11 Spain

3.9.12 South Korea

3.9.13 Japan

3.9.14 Sweden

3.10 Announced hydrogen stations across key countries

3.11 Porter’s Analysis

3.12 Competitive landscape, 2019

3.12.1 Strategy dashboard

3.12.1.1 Hydrogenics Corporation

3.12.1.2 Ballard Power Systems

3.12.1.3 FuelCell Energy

3.12.1.4 SFC Energy

3.12.1.5 Plug Power

3.13 PESTEL Analysis

