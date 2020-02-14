CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSX:PSD) (OTCQX:PLSDF) (“Pulse” or “the Company”) is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2019. The audited consolidated financial statements, accompanying notes and MD&A are being filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and will be available on Pulse’s website at www.pulseseismic.com.
“Despite 2019 being year five of the ongoing downturn in Western Canada’s oil and natural gas sector, Pulse generated strong levels of cash EBITDA and shareholder free cash flow throughout the year,” stated Neal Coleman, Pulse’s President and CEO. “In January 2019 Pulse closed the opportunistic and transformative acquisition of Seitel Canada Ltd. The result for 2019 was a 64% increase in sales over the sales generated from the combined data libraries in 2018. Having doubled our database, and therefore doubled our opportunity sets, Pulse has been able to capitalize on a larger range of traditional data sales, and has continued potential to benefit from a greater number of industry transactions that generate relicensing fees.”
HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019
HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019
|SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION
|(thousands of dollars except per share data,
|Three months ended December 31,
|Years ended December 31,
|numbers of shares and kilometres of seismic data)
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Revenue
|Data library sales
|5,281
|4,286
|23,635
|10,076
|Other Revenue
|83
|27
|520
|112
|Total revenue
|5,364
|4,313
|24,155
|10,188
|Amortization of seismic data library
|3,500
|1,811
|14,200
|7,337
|Net earnings (loss)
|(759
|)
|1,024
|(3,411
|)
|(1,730
|)
|Per share basic and diluted
|(0.01
|)
|0.02
|(0.06
|)
|(0.03
|)
|Cash provided by operating activities
|1,127
|2,457
|8,605
|(3,250
|)
|Per share basic and diluted
|0.02
|0.05
|0.16
|(0.06
|)
|Cash EBITDA (a)
|3,879
|3,209
|17,557
|5,037
|Per share basic and diluted (a)
|0.07
|0.06
|0.33
|0.09
|Shareholder free cash flow (a)
|2,981
|2,616
|13,605
|4,671
|Per share basic and diluted (a)
|0.06
|0.05
|0.25
|0.09
|Capital expenditures
|Seismic data purchases, digitization and related costs
|-
|-
|61,029
|62
|Property and equipment
|41
|9
|439
|18
|Total capital expenditures
|41
|9
|61,468
|80
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic and diluted
|53,793,317
|53,793,317
|53,793,317
|53,838,106
|Shares outstanding at period-end
|53,793,317
|53,793,317
|Seismic library
|2D in kilometres
|829,207
|450,000
|3D in square kilometres
|65,310
|28,956
|FINANCIAL POSITION AND RATIOS
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(thousands of dollars except ratios)
|2019
|2018
|Working capital
|596
|25,804
|Working capital ratio
|1.11:1
|15:1
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,356
|23,016
|Total assets
|69,807
|38,847
|Long-term debt
|31,511
|-
|Cash EBITDA
|17,737
|5,037
|Shareholders’ equity
|31,973
|35,238
|Long-term debt to Cash EBITDA ratio
|1.79
|-
|Long-term debt to equity ratio
|0.99
|-
|(a) The Company’s continuous disclosure documents provide discussion and analysis of “cash EBITDA”, “cash EBITDA per share”, “shareholder free cash flow” and “shareholder free cash flow per share”. These financial measures do not have standard definitions prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies. The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures because management, investors, analysts and others use them as measures of the Company’s financial performance. The Company’s definition of cash EBITDA is cash available for interest payments, cash taxes, repayment of debt, purchase of its shares, discretionary capital expenditures and the payment of dividends, and is calculated as earnings (loss) from operations before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization less participation survey revenue, plus any non-cash and non-recurring expenses. Cash EBITDA excludes participation survey revenue as these funds are directly used to fund specific participation surveys and this revenue is not available for discretionary capital expenditures. The Company believes cash EBITDA assists investors in comparing Pulse’s results on a consistent basis without regard to participation survey revenue and non-cash items, such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary significantly depending on accounting methods or non-operating factors such as historical cost. Cash EBITDA per share is defined as cash EBITDA divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding for the period. Shareholder free cash flow further refines the calculation of capital available to invest in growing the Company’s 2D and 3D seismic data library, to repay debt, to purchase its common shares and to pay dividends by deducting non-discretionary expenditures from cash EBITDA. Non-discretionary expenditures are defined as debt financing costs (net of deferred financing expenses amortized in the current period) and current tax provisions. Shareholder free cash flow per share is defined as shareholder free cash flow divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding for the period.
These non-GAAP financial measures are defined, calculated and reconciled to the nearest GAAP financial measures in the Management's Discussion and Analysis.
OUTLOOK
Financial results for the first year following the acquisition of Seitel confirmed the belief that the Company’s sales opportunities would be doubled. Traditional data library sales in 2019 was in fact double the average of the last four years, and there was also modest year-over-year growth in sales of the combined data libraries. The Company does remain very cautious about the year ahead, even with certain recent events on the political, regulatory and legal fronts that are positive for the industry’s medium- to longer-term prospects.
The Company considers the following relevant:
Traditional industry indicators generally remain on the weaker side, though with some positive elements:
Entering 2020 Pulse’s strengths and advantages include:
Over the coming quarters Pulse intends to continue paying down debt, to manage costs conservatively and to remain stringent in assessing potential new opportunities. The broad coverage of its seismic database make Pulse’s revenue, cash margin and shareholder free cash flow highly levered to any uptick in industry field activity and demand for seismic data. In summary, Pulse is equally well-positioned to weather additional quarters of weaker industry activity, to benefit from an industry rebound, to use a sudden increase in sales to the benefit of its shareholders, or to act on further opportunities to grow its seismic data library.
CORPORATE PROFILE
Pulse is a market leader in the acquisition, marketing and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the western Canadian energy sector. Pulse owns the largest licensable seismic data library in Canada, currently consisting of approximately 65,310 square kilometres of 3D seismic and 829,207 kilometres of 2D seismic. The library extensively covers the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin where most of Canada’s oil and natural gas exploration and development occur.
