Despite these limitations, widening scope in the emerging economies is anticipated to offer ample growth opportunities for the players operating in the helicopter tourism market during the forecast period.



Many scenic destinations in the developing economies are becoming popular helicopter tourism destinations.For instance, Nepal is leveraging the helicopter tourism potential over the Himalayan ranges, the Mt.



Everest range.Nepal Helicopter tours offer helicopter tourism services for Simikot Trek, Dolpo Trek, and to sightsee hidden valleys in Nepal Himalayas.



Furthermore, India’s Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) planned to have a helipad for heli-tours.The project was commissioned by the Government recently.



The work on the same is expected to be completed by May 2020. It is anticipated that the introduction of helicopter rides will be adding another attraction to the adventure tourism portfolio of the state. The activity will turn into a major attraction for the tourists as the rides will offer to get a sky-view of Goa with the help of various circuits of the heli-tours. Such initiatives are anticipated to be opportunistic for the helicopter tourism market growth. Further, the emergence and of heli-taxis is projected to further drive the growth of the helicopter tourism market.



The market for helicopter tourism has been segmented on the basis of tourism type, ownership type, and geography.The helicopter tourism market based on tourism type is sub-segmented into general tourism and customized tourism.



The customized tourism segment is expected to hold the prime market share in the helicopter tourism market.The helicopter tourism market on the basis of ownership type is segmented into fractional ownership and charter service.



The fractional ownership type led the helicopter tourism market and it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.The market for helicopter tourism by geography is further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The North American region is expected to hold the lion’s share in the year 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance till 2027.



The overall helicopter tourism market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the helicopter tourism market.



It also provides the overview and forecast for the global helicopter tourism market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the helicopter tourism market. Some of the players present in helicopter tourism market are Accretion Aviation, Birds Eye View Helicopters, Chicago Helicopter Tours, Grand Canyon Helicopters, Helicopter Flight Services Inc., Liberty Helicopter, Maverick Helicopter, Sundance Helicopters, Zip Aviation, and Cape Town Helicopters among others.

