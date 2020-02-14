New York, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Workplace Stress Management Market (2019-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862281/?utm_source=GNW

Excessive occupational tension affects workers’ productivity, efficiency, and physical and emotional wellbeing. Conditions such as anxiety, depression, fatigue, chronic headache, and apathy are among the common signs of excessive stress in the workplace. Managing stress at the workplace has become an important aspect of health care.



A stress risk assessment is a systematic method of recognizing and assessing factors that cause employee stress related to the work. Employers have a legitimate duty to protect workers from occupational stress by doing and acting on a risk assessment. The benefits of workplace stress management are fairly obvious. The quality of employees’ working life will be better; their productivity and morale will boost; their attendance levels go up and the absence of sickness will go down–all of this can be achieved with stress management programs.



As more businesses understand the impact of the wellness of workers on the performance of corporations, more employers have incorporated various physical activities into their corporate wellness programs. Yoga has long been known to provide many mental and physical benefits and is finding its way into the workforce increasingly. Yoga poses and meditation will help to clear this mental clutter away, helping the workers become more alert, concentrated, and efficient. Yoga also enhances the distribution of blood within the brain and increases brain function. In addition, yoga and meditation can teach employees to have a directed, focused mind.



Based on Activity Type, the market is segmented into Indoor and Outdoor. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Large Scale Organizations, Medium Scale Organizations and Small Scale Organizations. Based on Service, the market is segmented into Stress Assessment, Yoga & Meditation, Resilience Training, Progress Tracking Metrics and Other Services. Based on Delivery Mode, the market is segmented into Personal Fitness Trainers, Meditation Specialists, Individual Counselors and Other Delivery Mode. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include CVS Health Corporation (ActiveHealth Management, Inc.), Fitbit, Inc., Asset Health Inc., ComPsych CorporationCuraLinc Healthcare LLC, Marino Wellness LLC, Wellness Corporate Solutions LLC, Wellsource, Inc., Sol Wellness, and Central Corporate Wellness Pte. Ltd.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Activity Type



• Indoor



• Outdoor



By End User



• Large Scale Organizations



• Medium Scale Organizations



• Small Scale Organizations



By Service



• Stress Assessment



• Yoga & Meditation



• Resilience Training



• Progress Tracking Metrics



• Other Services



By Delivery Mode



• Personal Fitness Trainers



• Meditation Specialists



• Individual Counselors



• Other Delivery Mode



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• CVS Health Corporation (ActiveHealth Management, Inc.)



• Fitbit, Inc.



• Asset Health Inc.



• ComPsych Corporation



• CuraLinc Healthcare LLC



• Marino Wellness LLC



• Wellness Corporate Solutions LLC



• Wellsource, Inc.



• Sol Wellness



• Central Corporate Wellness Pte. Ltd.



