Video editing software lets professional’s film images. It also helps them in the development of post-production and editing of new videos in a digital file format. All video and audio processing tools help professionals deliver high-quality video and audio projects to their target audience.



The demand for video editing software is driven by the increasing need for easy-to-use editing solutions that are also cost-effective. Since video and audio applications are easily accessible from any device and any location, they have become popular with video and audio editor professionals. Cloud-based video editing software is also available in the market, enabling professionals to upload videos and edit files remotely. Cloud-based video editing solutions often allow professionals to link to different social and web accounts and share their videos. Accessibility to affordable software solutions is yet another key driver of the software market for video editing software.



The high penetration of smartphones around the globe is a key indicator of the growing demand for video editing software market. One of the major challenges affecting the market growth is the wide availability of free editing tools. The software can be conveniently downloaded and can be used to meet different editing requirements. Nevertheless, these free video and audio editing software tools are constrained to the basic editing process. Professionals use advanced software tools for more detailed editing.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Commercial, Personal and Others. Based on Type, the market is segmented into On-Premise and Cloud-Based. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Apple, Inc. and Adobe, Inc. are some of the forerunners in the Video Splicing Software Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Autodesk, Inc., Adobe, Inc., CyberLink Corporation, Corel Corporation, Apple, Inc., Avid Technology, Inc., TechSmith Corporation, Magix Software GmbH, ArcSoft, Inc., Wondershare technology Group Co., Ltd.



Recent strategies deployed in Video Splicing Software Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Jan-2019: CyberLink came into partnership with AFP, a global news agency. In this partnership, CyberLink provided its video editing software, PowerDirector to AFP’s journalists. The partnership reinforced the media company’s video production workflow by allowing the journalists in capturing, editing, compressing, and transmitting video content quickly to any AFP video desk for publication.



Jan-2019: TechSmith teamed up with Revulytics, Inc., a provider of software usage analytics. In this collaboration, TechSmith used Revulytics® Usage Intelligence for helping the customers in getting more value from its Snagit and Camtasia software.



Jan-2019: Autodesk announced collaboration with NVIDIA for bringing 3D animation and 6K video editing to laptops. This collaboration was aimed at helping the artists in working more interactively with their models.



Dec-2018: Avid collaborated with Teradici, the creator of PCoIP® technology and Cloud Access Software. The collaboration provided remote video editing software for moviemakers, professional editors, and multimedia journalists. The new solution has been made by combining the Teradici PCoIP-powered Cloud Access Software and Avid Media Composer | Cloud VM®.



Mar-2018: Adobe partnered with NVIDIA for increasing its artificial intelligence and deep learning technologies. Under the partnership, both the companies have been working on optimizing the Adobe Sensei AI and machine learning (ML) framework for NVIDIA® GPUs.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Jan-2019: Adobe acquired Allegorithmic, a leader in 3D editing and authoring for gaming and Entertainment Company. The acquisition helped in combining the Allegorithmic’s Substance 3D design tools with creative cloud’s industry-leading imaging, video and motion graphics tools. Through this integration, Adobe gives the VFX artists, video game creators, designers and marketers in delivering the next generation of immersive experiences.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Sep-2019: CyberLink made enhancements to its Director Suite 365, its flagship professional collection of creative software. The update brought significant additions to its ColorDirector, PhotoDirector, PowerDirector, and AudioDirector. It provided more optimized workflow and management options, creative tools, AI-powered editing, and a more comprehensive collection of innovative effect packs and plug-ins to the users.



Aug-2019: Adobe announced enhancements to its Premiere Rush video editor software. With the upgradation, the video editor would run on android devices and iOS, as well as desktops. It included the ability to speed up and slow down the clips or parts of clips.



Aug-2019: Magix announced the launch of VEGAS Pro 17, a post video editing and post-production software. This provides the industry with creative features like unparalleled animation tools together with the super-fast performance.



Apr-2019: Avid released Media Composer, its flagship video editing system. The system has been redesigned and reimagined for tomorrow and today’s generation of video makers.



Feb-2018: Corel launched an updated version of its consumer video editor, VideoStudio 2019. The new version includes tools like custom transitions, color-grading tools, and faster rendering and new shortcuts.



Nov-2018: CyberLink launched Screen Recorder 4, all-in-one screen recording software that helps in recording, streaming, and editing the gameplay. The new software enables the vloggers, gamers, and business users in expanding their reach by streaming to multiple online services at one time while adding dynamic effects and fun to their live events.



Oct-2018: Adobe launched Premiere Rush CC, a video editing app. The app has been designed specifically for online video creators. This app has been exporting options optimized for every social media platform including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, etc.



Sep-2018: CyberLink extended its software portfolio by adding PowerDirector 17, the latest version of its video editing software. This has been available in three versions such as ultimate, ultra, and the new PowerDirector 365 subscription option. PowerDirector 365 provides unlimited access to its broad collection of premium add-ons, together with the flexibility of subscription pricing.



