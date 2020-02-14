New York, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Soundproof Curtains Market (2019-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862279/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, the soundproof curtain layers consist of a loaded mass, a decorative fabric or a blanket, which is primarily used to soundproof commercial and industrial buildings.



Expansion of residential and non-residential construction activities around the globe is likely to increase demand for soundproof curtains due to the growing population. In addition, the rise in eco-friendly and sustainable construction is expected to fuel the growth of the market for soundproof curtains during the forecast period. Rising infrastructure spending across developing economies, like China, Indonesia, India, South Korea, and others, is expected to benefit market growth. In addition, increased government spending in the reconstruction and refurbishment of the construction sector in regions including North America and Europe is projected to fuel demand for products.



Stringent government legislation on noise pollution is projected to be the main driver of the soundproof curtains market. In addition, the proliferation of digital media is expected to further result in a growing awareness of technologically advanced and innovative products available across the market. This is expected to eventually fuel the growth of the soundproof curtain industry.



The escalated demand for soundproof products and audio panels is expected to replace soundproof curtains, which might challenge market growth over the forecast period. Nevertheless, the existence of raw materials for soundproof curtains at a lower rate, combined with ongoing technological advances in manufacturing processes, is expected to intensify market demand.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Sound-Insulating, Sound-Reducing and Sound-Blocking. Based on Material Type, the market is segmented into Glass Wool, Plastic Foams, Rock Wool and Natural Fibers. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Commercial, Residential and Industrial. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Kinetics Noise Control, Inc., GLT Products, Inc., Sound Control Services Ltd., Acoustical Solutions, Inc., Acoustical Surfaces, Inc., Sound Seal, Inc. (The Stephens Group, LLC), Lantal Textiles AG, AmCraft Manufacturing, Inc., Flexshield Group Pty Ltd., and Steel Guard Safety Corporation.



