Sales intelligence software is designed specifically for organizations involving the government as well as the private sector to improve brand value and sales and to provide a competitive advantage over rivals in terms of their daily operations.



A wide range of factors influences the growth of the sales intelligence market, such as the prominent need for advanced software for boosting customer targeting and connect rates. Another key factor is the accelerated demand for data enrichment software to increase sales conversions. In addition, trends such as the introduction of the strengths of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to simplify pre-sales processes and expand the use of company technology to recognize purchasing preferences and enhance prospecting would also create ample opportunities for sales intelligence providers.



The growing concerns about the growth of advertising and marketing strategies and the rising software innovation can also be counted among the prominent factors that generate a huge number of lucrative opportunities. On the other hand, a lack of awareness of software is one of the key factors that can impede the growth of the global sales intelligence market over the forecast period. The extensive adoption of sales intelligence solutions for lead management can be associated with the broad coverage of the entire lead management process. The process begins from the generation of leads, gathering insights for leads and the lead score to the production of a comprehensive list of leads. Additionally, lead generation also provides salespeople with account-level results and productive lead ratings. Such data can help them in developing various prospecting strategies, which can also increase the adoption of sales intelligence tools.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software and Services. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Lead Management & Data Management, Analytics & Reporting and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Oracle Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation (LinkedIn Corporation) are some of the forerunners in the Sales Intelligence Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation (LinkedIn Corporation), Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., DiscoverOrg LLC, Demandbase, Inc., Clearbit, Inc., InsideView Technologies, Inc., Infogroup, Inc., UpLead, Inc., RelPro, Inc., YesWare, Inc., and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.



Recent strategies deployed in Sales Intelligence Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Dec-2019: RelPro came into partnership with WeConvene, the largest investor access platform. The partnership enables access to RelPro’s global B2B contact and relationship data from WeConvene’s Investor Access platform. It also introduced WeConvene Event Management and Marketing Tools for RelPro customers.



Aug-2019: DiscoverOrg partnered with CaliberMind, the leading B2B customer data platform. The partnership allows the B2B marketers to use DiscoverOrg’s data and CaliberMind’s analytics and attribution in one platform for creating an invaluable single source of marketing and sales.



May-2019: LinkedIn, a part of Microsoft Company came into partnership with Lucidchart, the leading visual workspace. The partnership was aimed at bringing Sales Navigator insights into the Lucidchart Sales Solution. This integration enables the sales team to communicate, coordinate, and execute more effectively on account-based strategies for ensuring larger deal sizes, shorter sales cycles, and more opportunities closed.



May-2019: Infogroup partnered with PCMA in which PCMA launched BEAM. This product manages big data, provides event insights, and industry insights.



Mar-2019: Demandbase teamed up with Marketo in which Demandbase’s ABM was integrated with Marketo Engage. This integration provides B2B sales and marketing teams with more flexibility for sharing audiences and accounts between solutions and platforms.



Feb-2019: LinkedIn partnered with G2.com, the world’s largest business marketplace. This partnership was aimed at helping the sales teams in connecting with the right prospects at the right time. G2.com’s customers and sales navigator can connect their sales teams in a better way with the help of lead recommendations powered by LinkedIn Sales Navigator, with a million buyers who are actively shopping on G2’s business.



Jan-2019: Demandbase partnered with Quarry to help the North American B2B tech marketers in scaling their ABM efforts.



Jan-2019: RelPro extended its partnership with Crunchbase, the leading destination for millions of professionals who want to discover innovative companies. Through the partnership, the sales intelligence platform delivers deeper insights into the world’s most innovative companies and saves more time for clients through workflow and data analytics integration.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Aug-2019: Salesforce completed the acquisition of Tableau Software, a provider of business intelligence software. The acquisition improved its customer journeys by the fusion of big data and artificial intelligence.



Feb-2019: DiscoverOrg acquired ZoomInfo, subscription-based software as a service company. The acquisition helped the former company in strengthening its B2B offerings.



Oct-2018: Oracle completed the acquisition of DataFox, a developer of predictive intelligence as a service company. The acquisition enhanced Oracle Cloud Applications with an extensive set of AI-derived company-level data and signals that enables the customers to reach even better decisions and business outcomes.



Aug-2018: Salesforce acquired Datorama, a leading cloud-based AI-powered marketing intelligence and analytics platform for publishers, agencies, and enterprises. The acquisition enhanced the power of its Marketing Cloud with expanded intelligence, analytics, and data integration for helping the marketers in unlocking insights across all of their data sources and marketing channels.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Nov-2019: LinkedIn, a Microsoft Company launched their new sync-with-CRM data feature named as Data Validation. This new feature helps the current Microsoft 365 and Salesforce CRM customers in connecting their Sales Navigator with the rest of the B2B Sales stack. With the new CRM sync, LinkedIn Sales Navigator users can bring the changes in profiles of contacts within 24 hours.



Nov-2019: Oracle launched a new CDM for B2C Service and a new high-velocity digital sales solution. The CDM for B2C service provides B2C enterprise brands with the ability to create and maintain the golden customer record for tens of millions of customers. The Digital Sales Solution delivers a user interface, which prioritizes speed and intuitively guides the selling process.



Sep-2019: Zoho introduced Zoho One, the operating system for businesses. This system has been designed for running the entire organization from marketing, sales, finance, and HR to operations and business intelligence.



May-2019: Demandbase announced the launch of the ABM Ecosystem. This ecosystem has been designed for expanding ABM from single-vendor solutions to include marketing automation, direct mail platforms, CRM, analytics engines, content management systems, and more technologies for executing ABM strategy.



Nov-2018: Zoho announced the launch of Zoho CRM Plus, an all-in-one customer experience suite. This suite has been launched for empowering the sales, marketing, operation, and customer support to work as one.



Sep-2018: Demandbase launched its next-generation Targeting Solution for improving the way B2B advertisers and marketers reach their buyers. This new solution uses AI-powered intent data to identify and reach the targeted buying committees more accurately.



By Component



• Software



• Services



By Deployment Type



• On-premise



• Cloud



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium Enterprises



By Application



• Lead Management & Data Management



• Analytics & Reporting



• Others



By End User



• BFSI



• IT & Telecom



• Healthcare & Life Sciences



• Consumer Goods & Retail



• Media & Entertainment



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Microsoft Corporation (LinkedIn Corporation)



• Oracle Corporation



• Salesforce.com, Inc.



• DiscoverOrg LLC



• Demandbase, Inc.



• Clearbit, Inc.



• InsideView Technologies, Inc.



• Infogroup, Inc.



• UpLead, Inc.



• RelPro, Inc.



• YesWare, Inc.



• Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.



