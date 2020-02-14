New York, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rhinoplasty Market (2019-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862277/?utm_source=GNW





Technological developments in the products and techniques used for rhinoplasty are expected to increase the choices available to patients and physicians alike, which would eventually increase the demand. The introduction of technologies such as 3D integrated piezotome osteotomy and intraoperative navigation during surgery and the availability of FDA-approved ultrasound instruments have increased the accuracy of the operation. 3D osteotomy with integrated navigation has reduced the need for blind maneuvering and allows comprehensive procedures, while ultrasound tools are expected to reduce the rate of revision of the rhinoplasty.



In addition, the on-going development of the electromechanical reshaping process for non-surgical rhinoplasty is expected to further fuel demand over the forecast period. This procedure uses electric and tiny needles to reconstruct the nose. It is claimed that the procedure prevents scarring, changes in the sense of smell, stitches, and breathing difficulties associated with conventional rhinoplasty. Scientists have already tested this technique in animals and are currently working to determine the efficacy of this technique in humans.



Social media is also expected to play a vital role in raising market demand. The extensive influence of social media has sparked a pattern of selfies and a desire for a perfect picture of the face. Different photo-editing options offered by social media apps have allowed users to recognize the facial changes needed to achieve a desirable image, further fueling demand for a flawless appearance. For example, according to the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Data, almost 30 percent of patients are seeking reconstructive care to fulfill their social media requirements.



Based on Treatment Type, the market is segmented into Augmentation, Reduction, Revision, Reconstructive, Post Traumatic, Filler and Other Treatment Types. Based on Technique, the market is segmented into Open Rhinoplasty and Closed Rhinoplasty. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Stryker Corporation, Medartis AG, Allergan PLC, Sientra, Inc., Sunset Cosmetic Surgery, Implantech Associates, Inc., GC Aesthetics PLC, Surgiform Technology Ltd., New York Center for Facial Plastic & Laser Surgery, and Comeg Medical Technologies.



Companies Profiled



• Stryker Corporation



• Medartis AG



• Allergan PLC



• Sientra, Inc.



• Sunset Cosmetic Surgery



• Implantech Associates, Inc.



• GC Aesthetics PLC



• Surgiform Technology Ltd.



• New York Center for Facial Plastic & Laser Surgery



• Comeg Medical Technologies



