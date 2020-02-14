New York, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Retinal Imaging Devices Market (2019-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862276/?utm_source=GNW

In traditional devices, full-spectrum white light is used; however, advanced retinal imaging devices use low-powered laser light. Retinal imaging takes a digital photograph to the back of the eye. It shows the retina (where light and objects hit), the optic disk (a location on the retina that houses the optic nerve, transmitting data to the brain), and the blood vessels. It helps to find out optometrist or ophthalmologist illnesses and to check the health of the eyes.



The global market for retinal imaging products is driven primarily by an increase in the prevalence of retinal disorders worldwide, high rates of diagnosis and treatment of retinal disorders, advances in technology, and improved health care infrastructure. Nonetheless, the market is expected to be regulated by strict regulatory frameworks and intellectual property rights laws. In the coming years, mergers and acquisitions among leading players and an escalation in R&D investments are projected to drive the global market for retinal imaging devices.



Highly developed health care, strong research, and development system and a rise in retinal disorders are the prominent factors that contributed to a dominant market share of Germany, France, and the United Kingdom in the European region. In 2017, China and Japan retained large shares of the market for retinal imaging devices in the Asia Pacific. The market in India is likely to expand at a fast CAGR in the near future due to the developing health care industry and the involvement of well-established domestic players. The underdeveloped health care industry and less technological progress are expected to hinder the growth of the market for retinal imaging devices in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa during the forecast period.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Fundus Camera, Fluorescein Angiography and OCT (Optical Coherence Tomography). Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Ophthalmic Centers, ASCs (Ambulatory Surgery Centers) and Other End Use. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch Healthcare) is the major forerunner in the Retinal Imaging Devices Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Topcon Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Olympus Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch Healthcare), Revenio Group Oyj (CenterVue SpA), Nikon Corporation (Optos PLC), Optomed PLC, Epipole Ltd., Nidek Co., Ltd., and Eyenuk, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Retinal Imaging Devices Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Sep-2019: Zeiss Vision Care US and Zeiss Medical Technology signed a five-year agreement with IDOC. In this agreement, they aimed at bringing ZEISS’ industry-leading lab services, medical equipment, and lens products to all the 3,000+ IDOC independent optometrists across the US.



Oct-2018: Optos, a Nikon Company signed an agreement with Amydis. The agreement was focused on developing an eye test by Amydis to detect Alzheimer’s disease. The partnership has integrated Amydis’ first in class, proprietary compounds with Optos’ market leadership with its proprietary ultra-widefield technology and strong commercial presence among eyecare specialists for expanding the market opportunity.



Oct-2018: Optos, a subsidiary of Nikon signed distribution agreement with Europe and Australia for MacuLogix and LumiThera products. Through this agreement, the company provides a comprehensive solution for identifying, visualizing, and treating the age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of blindness in world.



Oct-2018: Topcon announced an agreement with IDx for selling the artificial intelligence-based diagnostic systems of IDx with Topcon NW400 robotic fundus camera.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Mar-2018: Optomed acquired Commit Oy; a company specialized in healthcare software solutions. The acquisition helped the former company in offering complete and proven solutions for screening of diabetic retinopathy and other diseases.



Geographical Expansions:



Oct-2018: Eyenuk expanded its reach to Germany by adopting EyeArt® artificial intelligence (AI) technology for screening of diabetic retinopathy at Diabetes Center Mergentheim in Bad Mergentheim, Germany.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Oct-2019: Optos, a Nikon Company launched Silverstone, first-of-its-kind that combines ultra-widefield retinal imaging with integrated; image-guided, swept source OCT. The device produces a 200° single capture optomap image with guided OCT, enabling advanced OCT imaging anywhere across the retina, from posterior pole to far periphery.



Aug-2019: Topcon launched Maestro2 Automated OCT/Fundus Camera with OCTA. It is a fully-automated OCT system that has the capability to capture high resolution non-mydriatic, true color fundus photography, OCTA, and OCT with the single push of a button.



Aug-2019: Nidek introduced Mirante Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope. It is an ultimate multimodal fundus imaging platform, which integrates high definition OCT and SLO with ultra-wide field imaging. It captures fluorescein angiography (FA), high quality color images, ndocyanine green angiography (ICG), unique Retro mode images, fundus autofluorescence (FAF), OCT-Angiography, and OCT scan.



Jun-2019: Olympus launched 2X teleconverter, the MC-20, compatible with company’s 40-150 F2.8 and 300mm F4 IS Pro lenses. It doubles the focal length of master lens and is dustproof, freezeproof, and splashproof.



May-2019: Zeiss unveiled ARTEVO 800, first digital microscope in opthalmic surgery. It features DigitalOptics technology for providing reduced light intensity requirements, depth of field, and real color impression for increased certainty.



Feb-2019: Optomed made enhancements to its Optomed Aurora camera. The new features include faster and smarter autofocus, image quality analysis, and four image sequences, new ways of selecting patient list, and optimized target led selection.



Sep-2018: Optos, a part of Nikon introduced Monaco, its latest ultra-widefield device for European ophthalmic market. It is the only ultra-widefield retinal imaging system with integrated Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT). The device generates 200° single-capture optomap image in less than half a second.



