New York, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Push to Talk Market (2019-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862275/?utm_source=GNW

The user is required to press a button on the device to shift to the half-duplex mode from the full-duplex mode, with which, one person can listen while the other talks. The PTT method is majorly used in air traffic telecom systems, cellular technologies, and police radios. Other than these, it can be used in use cases of public safety, manufacturing, transportation, and others.



The applications of push-to-talk use 2G, 3G, 4G, and Wi-Fi technologies for efficient and undisturbed communications. Furthermore, the advent of 5G and other next-generation wireless networks would further boost the demand for the application. The application provides instant access to the digital network over which an individual is working. PTT ensures clear and instant communication by avoiding the disturbances with its half-duplex mode feature. The devices designed for push-to-talk can bear with hazardous, stressful, and other situations.



Several public safety companies across the globe are utilizing push-to-talk solutions due to their innovative benefits and features. Besides, as people get involved with the use of cellular phones worldwide, the need for new technologies like smartphones has increased. Currently, various smartphone companies offer innovative technologies and characteristics to their customers. The innovations range from larger displays, battery back-up, and multi-media storage to enhanced communication devices and many more. The manufacturing giants of smartphones now focus on producing devices that are specially designed for the push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) technology. Additionally, the intensified interest of public safety organizations in the upgraded push-to-talk solutions and features is anticipated to influence the push-to-talk market over the forecast period.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Hardware, Solutions and Services. Based on Network Type, the market is segmented into Land Mobile Radio and Cellular. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises. Based on Industry Vertical, the market is segmented into Public Safety, Transportation & Logistics, Construction, Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Travel & Hospitality, Commercial and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Verizon Communications, Inc., and AT&T, Inc. are some of the forerunners in the Push to Talk Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include AT&T, Inc., Ericsson AB, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Qualcomm, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Verizon Communications, Inc., Sprint Corporation (Softbank Group), Azetti Networks AG, Kyocera Corporation, Zello, Inc., and BCE, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Push to Talk Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Jan-2020: Motorola Solutions teamed up with SRF, the second largest telecommunications operator in France. In this collaboration, the former company will provide third generation partnership project (3GPP) mission critical push-to-talk (MCPTT) solution to the latter company.



Jan-2020: Zebra announced partnership with Office Depot in which the former company provides mobile computing solutions to the latter company. This partnership helps Office Depot in transforming its customer experience and improving operational efficiency. May-2019: Qualcomm came into partnership with Google. In this partnership, it would create a reference design and development kit to build Assistant-enabled Bluetooth headphones. This design would be engineered for offering an opportunity to developers to experience the functionality supporting simple push-to-talk for the Google service via the Google app running on the phone, which connects to the Google cloud service.



Apr-2019: Verizon partnered with the city of San Diego for improving the city’s wireless capacity. The partnership also aimed at launching the 5G cellular network technology.



Mar-2019: Sprint teamed up with Sonim Technologies in which the latter company launched XP3 rugged flip phone on the Sprint network. This phone is interoperable with smartphones and field radios using Sprint Direct Connect Plus.



Mar-2019: Kyocera introduced DuraForce PRO 2, a 4G LTE android smartphone in collaboration with AT&T. this provides public safety access to the dedicated and physically separate FirstNet network core, which supports First Priority™, enables priority and, for first responders, preemption.



Feb-2019: Verizon came into partnership with Cisco for building mobile SD-WAN offerings that uses Verizon’s future 5G network.



Oct-2018: Ericsson signed an agreement with United Nations in which Ericsson supplies LTE networks providing mission-critical communications capabilities to their peacekeeping missions around the globe.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Mar-2019: Motorola Solutions acquired Avtec, a voice-over-IP dispatch provider. The acquisition was aimed at expanding its public safety services and software portfolio.



Aug-2017: Motorola completed the acquisition of Kodiak Networks, a provider of broadband push-to-talk (PTT) for commercial customers. The acquisition added carrier-integrated PTT-over-cellular solution to the former company’s existing WAVE PTT portfolio.



Aug-2017: Qualcomm took over Scyfer, a machine learning startup. The acquisition was aimed at strengthening its business with the help of AI solutions.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Oct-2019: Motorola extended its software suite for delivering a new broadband PTT streaming video, cloud-based records, community engagement solution, and evidence management solution.



Aug-2019: Zello released new offerings for non-profit based EMS workers, firefighters, paramedics, police, and volunteer groups. The new offerings enabled groups on the frontline of emergencies to use their everyday work or personal phones and devices for gaining an easy access to encrypted communications.



Jul-2019: Motorola Solutions launched WAVE, the new, network-independent multimedia communications subscription service in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). This cloud-based push-to-talk (PTT) service is aimed at connecting teams and allows the real-time group communications with the use of any device from smartphones to two-way radios, tablets and PCs to broadband devices.



Feb-2019: Ericsson released a new critical-communications portfolio for service providers. The portfolio includes two capabilities needed for 3GPP-standard mission-critical push to talk (MCPTT) to become a viable alternative to LMR. This allows the service providers in meeting the mission-critical and business-critical needs of public safety agencies and industries because the modernization and digitization of LMR increases.



Nov-2018: AT&T introduced new functionalities of the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) for Mission Critical Push to Talk (MCPTT). These functionalities would allow the next-level instant communication with large groups and improve 2-way radio communications and interoperability for interoperable, modern broadband communications.



Aug-2018: Motorola Solutions unveiled WAVE two-way radio TLK 100. This new product provides instant push-to-talk (PTT) communications over a nationwide Long Term Evolution (LTE) cellular network. The solution includes cellular services, radio, and software and was launched for the business with the geographically dispersed workforce.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Component



• Hardware



• Solutions



• Services



By Network Type



• Land Mobile Radio



• Cellular



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises



By Industry Vertical



• Public Safety



• Transportation & Logistics



• Construction



• Manufacturing



• Government & Defense



• Travel & Hospitality



• Commercial



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• AT&T, Inc.



• Ericsson AB



• Motorola Solutions, Inc.



• Qualcomm, Inc.



• Zebra Technologies Corporation



• Verizon Communications, Inc.



• Sprint Corporation (SoftBank Group)



• Azetti Networks AG



• Kyocera Corporation



• Zello, Inc.



• BCE, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862275/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001