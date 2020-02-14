New York, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Premium Cosmetics Market (2019-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862274/?utm_source=GNW

Strong growth in premium cosmetics is powered by customization and personalization as well as new product announcements. The customization and personalization of fragrances and skincare products continue to play a pivotal role in premium segment market growth.



Extensive and the deep-rooted internet penetration along with a growing number of active users of social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat, help to raise awareness of Saudi Arabia’s beauty and personal care routines and products by global standards. Social media influencers play an important role in explaining beauty and personal care products through tutorials and reviews. Beauty and personal care have experienced more coherent promotional campaigns, incited by intense competition between key players, and key distribution channels.



Previously, luxury products had been specifically targeted at a class comprised of affluent and elite consumers; however, this has changed recently. The rise in disposable income among emerging economies’ urban populations and an increase in health concerns have led to an increase in demand for luxury products made using organic and high-quality ingredients. This trend of consumer behavior has essentially propelled the growth of the global market for luxury cosmetics.



In addition, internet penetration that has led to the expansion of e-commerce has also embraced the expansion of the luxury cosmetics market, as it provides convenience, international reach and allows consumers to choose from a wide range of options at the same time. The accessibility of counterfeit products, however, is a major constraint on the global premium cosmetics market. The accelerating growth will provide immense growth opportunities to market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, cosmetics companies are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Skincare, Makeup, Hair care, Fragrance, and Other Premium Cosmetics. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, L’Oreal Group, LVMH SE (Christian Dior), Kao Corporation, Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., and The Procter and Gamble Company are some of the forerunners in the Premium Cosmetics Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include L’Oreal Group, Kao Corporation, Shiseido Company, Limited, Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., LVMH SE (Christian Dior), Revlon, Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes), The Procter and Gamble Company, Coty, Inc. (JAB Cosmetics B.V.), Ralph Lauren Corporation, and Chanel S.A.



Recent strategies deployed in Premium Cosmetics Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Nov-2019: Coty came into partnership with Kylie Cosmetics. Under this partnership, they would develop Kylie’s existing beauty business into a global powerhouse brand together.



Aug-2019: Shiseido came into partnership with Tory Burch for the development and distribution of Tory Burch beauty brands.



Jul-2019: P&G’s My Black is Beautiful (MBIB) came into partnership with Sally Beauty to launch a new haircare line in the US. The new hair care line includes fortifying conditioner, hydrating-sulfate free shampoo, intense recovery treatment products, and 2 tangle slayer conditioning creams for type 3 and type 4 hair treatment products. The company is aimed at developing products that suit diverse hair types.



Sep-2018: Estee Lauder launched Hello, Calm mask, in collaboration with Sephora, a chain of personal care and beauty products. The product has non-intoxicating Cannabis Sativa seed oil features.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Dec-2019: Estee Lauder completed the acquisition of Have & Be Co. Ltd., a global skincare company behind Dr. Jart+ and men’s grooming brand Do the Right Thing. The acquisition helped the former company in the broadening of its product portfolio.



Oct-2019: Shiseido took over Drunk Elephant, a cult skincare brand. This acquisition enhances the portfolio of skincare products of Shiseido made with an efficacious level of ingredients.



Dec-2018: P&G acquired Walker & Company Brands, a company engaged in making beauty and health simple. Walker & Company has well-established brands including FORM Beauty, a premium hair care collection designed for meeting the needs of the increasing number of women with textured hair and Bevel, a comprehensive grooming experience designed for the specific needs of men with coarse or curly hair.



Oct-2018: L’Oreal acquired Logocos Naturkosmetik AG for the expansion of its natural beauty product portfolio. Logocos products cover skincare, haircare, hygiene, and hair color product categories. Through this acquisition, L’Oreal is aimed at broadening its organic brand portfolio.



Jun-2018: L’Oreal took over Nanda Co. Ltd., a Korean lifestyle make-up and fashion company, which would help L’Oreal in contributing towards nourishing the growing appetite of make-up in millennials. Nanda owns a brand 3CE, which contributes 70% of total revenues; L’Oreal will expand the sales of 3CE internationally.



Dec-2017: Kao announced the acquisition of Oribe Hair Care from Luxury Brands Partners, LLC. It joins Kao’s Salon Division portfolio of professional beauty brands. Oribe is popular among the consumers for its skincare, haircare, makeup tools, body care, and accessories.



Jan-2017: L’Oreal announced the acquisition of three companies, CeraVe, AcneFree, and Ambi, from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International. This acquisition complemented the skincare division of L’Oreal and it would help L’Oreal in doubling its revenues.



Geographical Expansions:



Nov-2018: Estee Lauder opened a first travel retail counter for its subsidiary, Too Faced, located at DFS store in Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. This counter will showcase cosmetic products such as replenishing primer, hydrating coconut water spray, foundations, mascara, etc.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jan-2020: Revlon launched NEW Total Color, a high performance, clean, and vegan permanent hair color.



Dec-2019: Kao unveiled ultra-fine spray, a moisturizing facial mask. This mask is made up of fibers one-100th the thickness of a human hair.



Sep-2019: Estee Lauder introduced Beautiful Belle Love, a new fragrance range for the modern brides.



May-2019: Coty launched Gucci Makeup by Alessandro Michele to broaden its portfolio. This makeup includes three new Gucci Makeup lipstick ranges having different formulations.



Mar-2019: P&G released Waterless hair care collection, a new haircare brand. The collection includes ultra-lightweight Foam Dry Shampoo, residue-free Dry Shampoo spray, range of Dry Conditioners, and range of alcohol-free Hair Refreshers. The alcohol-free hair refreshers provide instant odor-detox, anti-freeze benefits, and static control.



Sep-2018: Revlon unveiled PhotoReady Candid Natural Finish Anti-Pollution Foundation for its Platinum and Diamond members. This foundation contains anti-pollution, anti-oxidants, and anti-blue light ingredients for protecting the skin.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Product



• Skincare



• Makeup



• Hair care



• Fragrance



• Other Premium Cosmetics



By Distribution Channel



• Offline



• Online



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Australia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• L’Oreal Group



• Kao Corporation



• Shiseido Company, Limited



• Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.



• LVMH SE (Christian Dior)



• Revlon, Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes)



• The Procter and Gamble Company



• Coty, Inc. (JAB Cosmetics B.V.)



• Ralph Lauren Corporation



• Chanel S.A.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

