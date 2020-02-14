New York, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market (2019-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862273/?utm_source=GNW

This process helps to strengthen the stability of the coating and enhance the adhesion of the coating. Several coatings used in the process include nitrides, ceramics, oxides, carbides, metals, etc.



Different PVD technologies use the same three basic steps but vary in the methods used to produce and deposit materials. The thermal evaporation and sputter deposition are also the two most prevalent processes. Thermal evaporation is a deposition procedure that relies on the vaporization of the source material by heating the material through the application of effective vacuum methods. Sputter deposition is a plasma-assisted method that generates vapor from the source target by blasting with accelerated gaseous ions (usually Argon).



Deposited films can cover the range of chemical compositions assisted by the supply material(s). Multiple compositions are made available by reactive deposition processes. Relevant examples include co-deposition from multiple sources, reactions all through the transport stage by the introduction of reactive gas and post-deposition modification by a thermal or mechanical system. PVD is used in an extremely wide range of applications, in conjunction with the manufacture of electronic devices, interconnectors, battery and cellular electrodes, diffusion barriers, optical and semi-conductive coatings, and surface modifications.



Such coatings are used for applications like storage devices, semiconductors, and LEDs, which are anticipated to drive market growth over the coming years. Physical vapor deposition technology involves a process in which the base material is used to create a thin layer of coating on a surface by evaporating and condensing the substance used. Coatings consist of ceramics or metals, typically oxides, nitrides, and carbides.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Cutting Tools, Medical Equipment, Solar Products, Data Storage, Microelectronics and Other Applications. Based on Category, the market is segmented into PVD Materials, PVD Equipment and PVD Services. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships, Expansions, and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Lam Research Corporation and Applied Materials, Inc. are some of the forerunners in the Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Applied Materials, Inc., Lam Research Corporation (Novellus Systems), Intevac, Inc., Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., Kurt J. Lesker Company, AJA International, Inc., Angstrom Engineering, Inc., CHA Industries, Inc., Denton Vacuum LLC, and PVD Products, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Jan-2020: Kurt J. Lesker announced an agreement with Hitachi High Technologies America, Inc., a subsidiary of Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation. This agreement was intended for HTA and affiliated companies within the Hitachi High-Tech Group, who would serve as the exclusive distributor in Japan for the former company’s PRO Line PVD 75 Thin Film Deposition System and PRO Line PVD 200 Thin Film Deposition System.



Jul-2019: Intevac signed an agreement with an outsourced assembly and test (OSAT) manufacturing company. In this agreement, Intevac placed its INTEVAC MATRIX® PVD System for qualification and evaluation at the R&D facilities of the latter company.



May-2019: Intervac signed a contract with a display cover glass manufacturing company. Under this agreement, the former company placed its VERTEX Spectra system for evaluation at the facility of glass manufacturing company.



Nov-2018: Applied Materials collaborated with Spin Memory, a leader in developing MRAM. Under this collaboration, the companies were aimed at creating a comprehensive embedded MRAM solution. This solution integrates Spin Memory’s MRAM process IP with Applied’s industry-leading deposition and etches capabilities.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Sep-2019: Advanced Energy acquired Artesyn Embedded Technologies’ Embedded Power business. The acquisition helped the company in becoming a premier global power conversion company and accelerated its earnings growth.



Jul-2019: Applied Materials signed a definitive agreement to acquire Kokusai Electric Corporation, a provider of high-productivity batch processing systems and services. The acquisition would complement the Applied’s portfolio in single-wafer processing systems.



Geographical Expansions:



Dec-2019: Advanced Energy expanded its reach to Germany by opening a new state-of-the-art Advanced Materials Processing showcase lab. The lab would serve as a central hub for customers’ plasma deposition research and development activities and AE product demonstrations. The lab helps to provide the superior experience for thin film developers.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jul-2019: Applied Materials launched Endura platforms for producing the next-gen of memories. The ’Endura Platforms’ includes Endura Clover PVD platform targeting magnetic random access memory, phase change RAM, and the Endura Impulse PVD platform for producing resistive RAM.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Application



• Cutting Tools



• Medical Equipment



• Solar Products



• Data Storage



• Microelectronics



• Other Applications



By Category



• PVD Materials



• PVD Equipment



• PVD Services



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Applied Materials, Inc.



• Lam Research Corporation (Novellus Systems)



• Intevac, Inc.



• Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.



• Kurt J. Lesker Company



• AJA International, Inc.



• Angstrom Engineering, Inc.



• CHA Industries, Inc.



• Denton Vacuum LLC



• PVD Products, Inc.



