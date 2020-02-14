Paris, France, February 14, 2020 – 07:00 AM CET - The application for admission of Pixium Vision (FR0011950641 - PIX) shares listing on Euronext Growth Paris has been approved by the Euronext Listing Board on February 12, 2020.

As a reminder, Pixium Vision announced on October 29, 2019 its proposal to transfer the listing of its shares to a market that is more suitable for the company’s size and its market capitalization. The transfer to Euronext Growth Paris will provide the company with a regulatory framework that is better adapted to SMEs and reduced listing costs, while enabling it to continue to benefit from the advantages of the financial markets.

Pixium Vision will continue to report accurate and truthful information, disclosing inside information in accordance with the European Market Abuse Regulation (MAR Regulation). The latter’s provisions will also remain fully applicable to Pixium Vision, in particular with regard to the reporting of insider trading.

Timetable for the transfer to Euronext Growth Paris

For the purposes of its transfer to Euronext Growth Paris, Pixium Vision is supported by Gilbert Dupont as a listing sponsor.

February 12, 2020: Decision notice by Euronext of the admission of listing on Euronext Growth Paris.

February 14, 2020: Circulation of both Euronext market notices announcing the cancellation of the Pixium Vision securities of Euronext Paris and their admission on Euronext Growth Paris, and a press release by the Company. The information document will be posted on the Company’s and Euronext’s websites.

February 18, 2020 before market opening: Cancellation of Pixium Vision shares on Euronext Paris and admission of the Pixium Vision shares on Euronext Growth Paris.

While Pixium Vision’s identification number (ISIN) remains unchanged (FR0011950641), its ticker is replaced by: ALPIX. In addition, Pixium Vision shares are still eligible for the French tax incentivized PEA and PEA-PME.

Financial agenda

April 16, 2020 after closing: Cash position of March 31, 2020

Contacts

Pixium Vision

Didier Laurens

Chief Financial Officer

investors@pixium-vision.com

+33 1 76 21 47 68 Media Relations

LifeSci Advisors

Sophie Baumont

sophie@lifesciadvisors.com

+33 6 27 74 74 49 Investor relations

LifeSci Advisors

Guillaume van Renterghem

gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors .com

+33 6 69 99 37 83

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain partial visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Pixium Vision is in clinical stage with PRIMA, its sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant system, designed for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners spanning across the prestigious Vision research institutions including Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as “Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

For more information, please visit: www.pixium-vision.com ;

And follow us on: @PixiumVision; www.facebook.com/pixiumvision

www.linkedin.com/company/pixium-vision

Attachment