Dividend amount: 1.90 per share
Declared currency: Norwegian Krone
Last day including right: 24 April 2020
Ex-date: 27 April 2020
Record date: 28 April 2020
Payment date: 6 May 2020
Date of approval: 24 April 2020
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
For further information, please contact:
Jesper M. Hatletveit, Head of IR, Sbanken ASA, +47 959 40 045
Henning Nordgulen, CFO, Sbanken ASA, +47 952 65 990
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
