﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Dividend amount: 1.90 per share

Declared currency: Norwegian Krone

Last day including right: 24 April 2020

Ex-date: 27 April 2020

Record date: 28 April 2020

Payment date: 6 May 2020

Date of approval: 24 April 2020

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

For further information, please contact:

Jesper M. Hatletveit, Head of IR, Sbanken ASA, +47 959 40 045

Henning Nordgulen, CFO, Sbanken ASA, +47 952 65 990





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



