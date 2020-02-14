﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Dividend amount:            1.90 per share
Declared currency:           Norwegian Krone
Last day including right:   24 April 2020
Ex-date:                           27 April 2020
Record date:                    28 April 2020
Payment date:                 6 May 2020
Date of approval:             24 April 2020

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

For further information, please contact:
Jesper M. Hatletveit, Head of IR, Sbanken ASA, +47 959 40 045
Henning Nordgulen, CFO, Sbanken ASA, +47 952 65 990

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act