Oculoplastic surgeons are ophthalmologists specializing in cosmetic and reconstructive periorbital and facial tissue surgery on the eyelids, ears, cheeks, eyebrows, orbit (bony cavity around the eye) and lacrimal (tear) processes. The field of oculoplastic surgery takes much of the plastic surgery principle and applies it to ophthalmology on a micro-scale (microsurgery). The overall emphasis is on the reconstructive or cosmetic enhancement of the eyelids, orbit, tear ducts, and lids and brows. Most oculoplastic surgeons also use injectable such as botulism toxin and/or facial fillers to rejuvenate the faces.



There are many forms of eyelid lesions, some can be easily examined while others should be biopsied or excised entirely. A decision can be made about whether to diagnose, biopsy, or remove the lesion depending on the appearance in consultation and the patient’s medical history. Chalazion (stye), skin tags, cysts, and nevi (moles) are among the most common benign eyelid lesions.



Brow and forehead lift examines the positioning of the eyebrow and loose or wrinkled skin of the forehead. Brow shape varies between males and females; males have relatively minimal arching brows resting just above their orbit’s bone. Females tend to have a more prominent arch in their brows and prefer to rest above their orbit’s bone. Brow lifting can be done simultaneously with blepharoplasty, and in some cases is covered by insurance. The advantage of combining a brow lift with blepharoplasty is that the brows are realigned at a more natural and youthful position which reduces the amount of upper eyelid skin needed to be removed.



Based on Procedure, the market is segmented into Eyelid Surgery, Orbital Surgery, Face Lift, Brow Lift & Forehead Lift and Pediatric Oculoplastic surgery. Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Ambulatory surgical centers and Hospitals & clinics. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Antibe Therapeutics, Inc. (BMT Medizintechnik GmbH), Stanford Health Care, Tekno-Medical Optik-Chirurgie GmbH, Bolton Surgical Ltd., Blink Medical Ltd. (Katena Products, Inc.), and Sklar Corporation.



