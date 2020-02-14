CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation ("TransGlobe" or the “Company”) (AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”) understands that as of December 31, 2019, Invesco Ltd., through various funds, individuals and/or institutional clients of the foregoing, beneficially own an aggregate interest in 6,354,783 common shares of the Company, which represents approximately 8.8% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.



The above information is based on the Company’s understanding of Invesco Ltd. 13G Securities and Exchange Commission filing, dated 12 February 2020.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer) 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: TransGlobe Energy Corporation 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate) Non-UK issuer x 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”) An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: Total number of voting rights of issuer changed as a result of completion of tender offer. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Invesco Ltd. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Bermuda 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 31 December 2019 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 12 February 2020 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting

rights attached

to shares (total

of 8. A) % of voting

rights through

financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in

% (8.A + 8.B) Total number of

voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 8.8 % 0 % 8.8 % 72,542,071 Position of previous notification (if

applicable) 7.0 % 7.0 %







8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct

(Art 9 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct

(Art 9 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) CA8936621066 - 6,354,783 - 8.8 % SUBTOTAL 8. A 6,354,783 8.8%



B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights

that may be acquired if the

instrument is

exercised/converted. % of voting

rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1



B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash

settlementxii Number of

voting rights % of voting

rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2





9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an “X”) Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) X Namexv % of voting

rights if it equals or is

higher than the

notifiable threshold % of voting

rights through financial instruments

if it equals or is higher than

the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is

higher than the notifiable threshold Invesco Ltd. 8.8% 8.8% 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi





Place of completion 1555 Peachtree Street NE, Suite 1800, Atlanta, GA, USA Date of completion 12 February 2020

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.