AS Nordecon and the Estonian Road Administration entered into a contract for construction of a stretch of public road no. 88 or the Rakvere-Rannapungerja road between kilometres 21.3 and 33.1 and for reconstruction of the Nõva Bridge at kilometre 22.7. The cost of the works is 3.3 million euros plus value added tax and the works will be completed within a year.

