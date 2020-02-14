Dividend amount: NOK 1.00 per share

Announced Currency: NOK

Last Day Inclusive: 21 February 2020

Ex-Date: 24 February 2020

Record Date: 25 February 2020

Payment Date: 3 March 2020

Date of Approval: 13 February 2020

The Board of AKVA group ASA has resolved to distribute a half-yearly dividend of NOK 1.00 per share in the form of a repayment of retained earnings.

This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations for stock exchange listed companies.

Dated: 14 February 2020

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act