Dividend amount:                   NOK 1.00 per share
Announced Currency:             NOK
Last Day Inclusive:                 21 February 2020
Ex-Date:                                24 February 2020
Record Date:                          25 February 2020
Payment Date:                       3 March 2020
Date of Approval:                   13 February 2020 

The Board of AKVA group ASA has resolved to distribute a half-yearly dividend of NOK 1.00 per share in the form of a repayment of retained earnings.

This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations for stock exchange listed companies.

Dated: 14 February 2020                   
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 91 37 62 20
E-mail:knesse@akvagroup.com

