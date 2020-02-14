Dividend amount: NOK 1.00 per share
Announced Currency: NOK
Last Day Inclusive: 21 February 2020
Ex-Date: 24 February 2020
Record Date: 25 February 2020
Payment Date: 3 March 2020
Date of Approval: 13 February 2020
The Board of AKVA group ASA has resolved to distribute a half-yearly dividend of NOK 1.00 per share in the form of a repayment of retained earnings.
This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations for stock exchange listed companies.
Dated: 14 February 2020
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
|Knut Nesse
|Chief Executive Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 91 37 62 20
|E-mail:
|knesse@akvagroup.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
AKVA group ASA
Bryne, NORWAY
