AKVA group ASA (AKVA) today announces that Andreas Pierre Hatjoullis is appointed as interim CFO. Currently, Mr. Hatjoullis is serving as Group Controller at AKVA, a position he has had since 2012. Mr. Hatjoullis succeeds Simon Nyquist Martinsen, who will continue to support AKVA in a transition period.

Dated: 14 February 2020

