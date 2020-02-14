AKVA group ASA (AKVA) today announces that Andreas Pierre Hatjoullis is appointed as interim CFO. Currently, Mr. Hatjoullis is serving as Group Controller at AKVA, a position he has had since 2012. Mr. Hatjoullis succeeds Simon Nyquist Martinsen, who will continue to support AKVA in a transition period.
