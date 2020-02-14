INNOVATION AND PEOPLE WILL STRENGTHEN WESTPAYS POSITION IN THE FINTECH INDUSTRY.

FOURTH QUARTER 2019

Net sales totalled MSEK 14.8 (11.5), an increase of MSEK 3.3 / 28 %

EBITDA was MSEK -9.4 (-7.5), a deterioration with MSEK 1.9

Operating profit/loss was MSEK -11.2 (-9.3), a deterioration with MSEK 1.9

Profit/loss after tax was MSEK -10.4 (-8.2), a deterioration with MSEK 2.2

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.31 (-0.37)

JANUARY – DECEMBER 2019

Net sales totalled MSEK 58.6 (67.5), a decrease with MSEK 8.8 / -13 %

EBITDA was MSEK -20.8 (-9.6), a deterioration with MSEK 11.2

Operating profit/loss was MSEK -27.3 (-15.4), a deterioration with MSEK 11.9

Profit/loss after tax was MSEK -23.7 (-13.6), a deterioration with MSEK 10.1

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.70 (-0.60)

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Oct-Dec 2019 Oct-Dec 2018 Jan-Dec 2019 Jan-Dec 2018 Net sales, kSEK 14 821 11 496 58 639 67 461 EBITDA, kSEK -9 437 -7 515 -20 823 -9 643 Operating profit/loss, kSEK -11 240 -9 280 -27 336 -15 426 Profit/loss for the period, kSEK -10 373 -8 220 -23 662 -13 557 Result per share, SEK -0,31 -0,37 -0,70 -0,60

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

Rusta chooses Westpay for hardware upgrade.

David Grenthe and Michael Carlqvist join Westpay and strengthen sales dep.

Sampath Bank extends integrated QR-code based payments to POS Terminals, supported by Westpay.

Westpay enter partnership with Paynova.

Volume orders for next generation payment solution, based on Android, value 4 MSEK.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER

Axfood choses Westpay as a provider of payment solutions.

Peter Eklund strengthens Westpay Sales as Head of Retail

Jessica Ponselius joins Westpay as Head of HR.

Westpay enters partnership with Sverigekassan.

Provision for doubtful receivables results in lower results for 2019.

For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-555 6065

Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se

Hans Edin, CMO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05

Email: hans.edin@westpay.se

Westpay’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank, phone: +46 8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

This press release contains such information that Westpay AB is required to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published for public disclosure on 14 February 2020 at 08:40 CET through the agency of the contact person set out above.





