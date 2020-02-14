INNOVATION AND PEOPLE WILL STRENGTHEN WESTPAYS POSITION IN THE FINTECH INDUSTRY.
FOURTH QUARTER 2019
JANUARY – DECEMBER 2019
|Oct-Dec 2019
|Oct-Dec 2018
|Jan-Dec 2019
|Jan-Dec 2018
|Net sales, kSEK
|14 821
|11 496
|58 639
|67 461
|EBITDA, kSEK
|-9 437
|-7 515
|-20 823
|-9 643
|Operating profit/loss, kSEK
|-11 240
|-9 280
|-27 336
|-15 426
|Profit/loss for the period, kSEK
|-10 373
|-8 220
|-23 662
|-13 557
|Result per share, SEK
|-0,31
|-0,37
|-0,70
|-0,60
This press release contains such information that Westpay AB is required to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published for public disclosure on 14 February 2020 at 08:40 CET through the agency of the contact person set out above.
