PERIOD OCTOBER 1 – DECEMBER 31, 2019
PERIOD JANUARY 1 – DECEMBER 31, 2019
For additional information, contact:
Christian Sundin, President and CEO of Formpipe, +46 705 67 73 85
For the full report, see attached PDF.
___________________________________________________________________________
This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.
This information is inside information that Formpipe Software AB (publ) is obliged make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.45 February 14, 2020.
Formpipe develops ECM products and solutions for structuring information and supplies them to major companies, authorities and organisations. ECM products help organisations to capture, manage and distribute information, and to place it in context. The company’s software helps improve efficiency, cut costs and reduce risk exposure. Formpipe was founded in 2004 and has offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, The Netherlands and USA. The Formpipe share is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.
Attachment
Formpipe
Stockholm, SWEDEN
FormPipe Software AB LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: