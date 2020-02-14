GENEVA, Switzerland, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Light Chain Bioscience, a company developing bispecific antibodies with a pipeline focused in immuno-oncology, announced that it has achieved a milestone and received a payment under its research and collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Takeda). The milestone was achieved upon the successful completion of the discovery phase and designation by Takeda of undisclosed bispecific antibodies as clinical development candidates with approval to advance to IND-enabling studies. The collaboration aims at developing bispecific antibodies with Factor VIII mimetic activity for the treatment of hemophilia A patients.



“We are extremely excited to have reached this important milestone in our collaborative program. The successful identification and optimization of new therapeutic candidates adds to the validation of our bispecific antibody discovery expertise. It has been a very fruitful collaboration and a unique learning experience for us to work with Takeda to develop a bispecific approach for an indication such as hemophilia A,” said Nicolas Fischer, Light Chain Bioscience’s Chief Executive Officer.

About Light Chain Bioscience

Light Chain Bioscience is a brand of Novimmune SA, a company focused on the discovery and development of therapies based on bispecific and multispecific antibody formats. Its proprietary κλ body platform allows for the identification of bispecific antibodies that fully retain the native sequence and structure on human antibodies. This unique property is of interest for long term treatment of patients. In immuno-oncology, Light Chain Bioscience focuses on the selective targeting of the checkpoint CD47 as well as T cell redirecting strategies. For more information, please visit www.lightchainbio.com

Press Contact: Nicolas Fischer, Ph.D. Chief Executive Officer +41 22 552 7222