Nokia partners with IIiad Group to roll out 5G in France and Italy

17 million IIiad Group subscribers across France and Italy to benefit from 5G

Networks to utilize latest 5G New Radio technology making efficient use of spectrum

14 February 2020

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it will extend its long-standing partnership with French mobile operator, IIiad Group, to roll out 5G networks across France and Italy.

The 5G deal will focus on network modernization and 5G introduction in France and 5G introduction in Italy making 5G available to 17 million IIiad subscribers across both countries.

Nokia has worked closely with IIiad Group in France since 2012 and in Italy since 2018 on the rollout of both 3G and 4G, now adding 5G networks to its portfolio.

Iliad Group will install Nokia’s newest radio access technology, AirScale, allowing it to capitalize on early 5G networks whilst supporting 4G/LTE and 5G in the same radio access system. This versatility will enable IIiad Group to offer new services to both consumers and businesses while also future-proofing the radio network. The installation of 5G massive MIMO antennas will ensure Iliad subscribers can make the most of the ultra-low latency and high-bandwidth capabilities of 5G.

Thomas Reynaud, IIiad Group’s CEO, said: “We want to offer our customers the best possible 5G experience and that is why we have chosen to strengthen and accelerate our relationship with Nokia as we enter the 5G era. Nokia’s innovative 5G technologies and solutions will enable us to launch quickly and efficiently, delivering a superior network performance whilst also securing us against future challenges.”

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, commented: “We are delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with IIiad to roll out 5G networks across France and Italy and build out a world-class network for businesses and consumers alike. The radio technologies will give Iliad the flexibility to quickly and smoothly launch a future-proof 5G network."

