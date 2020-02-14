Talenom Plc, Press release 14 Feb 2020 at 10:00

For the third time running, Talenom Plc ranks among the best places to work in Finland

For the third time running, Talenom Plc has been named one of Finland’s best workplaces by the Best Workplaces in Finland survey conducted by Great Place to Work. Talenom placed fourth in the survey’s large companies series.

“We are extremely happy with the result. We understand that, though our ambitious journey to being named Finland’s best workplace is still not complete, we have once again shown that we belong among the best employers in the country. Improving employee satisfaction is one of our strategic goals, and we will continue to put great emphasis on promoting it,” CEO of Talenom Otto-Pekka Huhtala says.

Talenom has already received the Great Place to Work Certification for a third successive time. The certificate is granted to companies whose Trust Index survey for employees shows a sufficiently positive experience of the workplace.

TALENOM PLC

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

tel. +358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom Plc is an accounting firm established in 1972. Talenom offers a wide range of accounting services as well as other expert and advisory services to support its clients’ business. The company has its own software development and it provides its clients with electronic financing tools.

Talenom Group’s net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 58.0 million, with an increase of 18.6% compared to 2018. Talenom has a history of strong growth – the average annual increase in net sales was approximately 15.7% between 2005 and 2019.

DISTRIBUTION:

Main media

www.talenom.fi