Primary insiders have redeemed synthetic share options in Grieg Seafood ASA according to the enclosed list.

The settlement is paid in cash. The synthetic share option program beneficiary is obliged to re-invest 50% of his proceeds from the program in Grieg Seafood ASA shares. This obligation is enforced until the beneficiary owns 100% of his gross annual salary. All being a part of Grieg Seafood ASA's synthetic share option program have an obligation to hold shares in the company.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment