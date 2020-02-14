Dublin, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic IP Planning - A Step by Step Practical Guide to Strategic IP Planning" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



It is widely considered that intangible assets account for up to 80 percent of the value of most businesses, making it vital for companies to align their IP strategy with their business strategy. For some, the IP strategy will drive the business agenda. However, for most businesses that have grown organically, it is essential that a strategic IP plan is developed and implemented in order to protect the company's assets as well as maximising value from these assets. Whether you have no strategy currently in place or you simply need to develop your current strategy and get management buy-in, this is the course for you.



This highly interactive seminar will provide you with the practical knowledge, skills, and toolkit (DIPS) to enable you to put an IP strategy in place for your company. Starting with a matrix-based model linking innovation to value creation/capture and the role of IP therein, you will learn and apply a structured, step-by-step methodology to set up a strategic plan aligned with R&D and business goals. Case studies and real-life examples will be used throughout the course to help embed learning, alongside the opportunity for direct application to situations of your choice with coaching from our expert trainer.



Included within the seminar fee is access to an online self-assessment survey to help you benchmark your company's (or your client's) readiness regarding IP strategy, with access to the DIPS Online platform. Attendees will have access to some materials prior to the seminar. Approximately two hours will be required to read through and prepare for this seminar



Documentation

Pre-reading: contains all cases plus facts and data used during examples given by speakers and during teamwork assignments

Theory book: contains all the models and frameworks learned during the seminar lectures

Practice book: contains all the practical information needed to apply the cases to the frameworks during the teamwork assignments

Post-reading: contains all the speaker feedback provided after teamwork assignments, plus extra insights and guidelines to best apply the frameworks to your own environment

Who Should Attend?



IP managers/professionals (in-house and private practice)

Non-IP professionals (R&D managers/directors and business managers)

In-house lawyers

Agenda



Programme Day One



Introduction and ice-breaker



IP strategy toolbox: theory

Learn the Matrix of IP Strategy Options'

Link to IA management and innovation

IP strategy toolbox: theory continued

Apply to real-life cases during teamwork assignments

Group discussion and feedback

IP strategy-making: introduction

The who-what-how of strategic IP planning

Introduction to case study - Renewable Energy'

Introduction to the 5-step methodology (DIPS)

Step 1: vision setting

Define/refine the vision to link IP and business

Recourse to the matrix as a dashboard

Teamwork and group discussion

Step 2: IP competition analysis

Revisit the matrix through the competition landscape

IP mapping techniques (mapping, landscaping)

Analysis of patent data (lifecycle, competition etc)

Teamwork and group discussion

Programme Day Two



Step 3: IP SWOT development

Gap analysis using the matrix: compare business vision to current own IP

High-level audit: methods to assess and rank a company's portfolio

Derive actions to bridge current/desired IP position

Teamwork and group discussion

Step 4: IP performance benchmarking and reporting

Estimate budget needs for R&D and IP

Define IP KPIs to report future success

Prioritise actions to define an IP roadmap

Review different scenarios

Teamwork and group discussion

Step 5: The strategic plan - the outline

Integrate outputs of steps 1-4 into a practical, rationalised plan

Positioning, actions, and measurement

Differentiate core v non-core activity for higher performance

Getting buy-in from management for your strategic IP plan

Persuading and convincing management

Prepare your team's IP plan presentation to management

Prepare your team's IP plan presentation to management continued..



Present your plan to management

Group discussion: peer evaluation (online) and feedback

From case to reality

Re-apply the 5-step methodology (DIPS) to real life

Success factors and key challenges

Organisational aspects

Programme Day Three

Reapply DIPS: lessons learned from others, plus how to cope with complexity in situations and explore flexibility in DIPS solution

Identify generic situations

Reflect on how to solve these situations using DIPS (teamwork)

Present solutions and group discussion

The gradual approach

Reapplying (parts of) DIPS methodology to two real-life scenarios

Case 1: advise on portfolio development for a growing SME or a growing business unit

Case 2: large portfolio in an established business

Brief introduction to DIPS Online to learn how to handle a large number of strategy projects

Introduction to corporate planning where more than one product or business unit is involved

Corporate IP planning - practical case study session

Revisiting the 5-step methodology (DIPS): bottom-up, collegial approach

Teamwork: revisiting the case study with extra product lines: consolidate first, SWOT analysis (extended) and making a corporate plan

Further implementation issues toward change

Final questions and recommendations

