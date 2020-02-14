Dublin, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regulatory Affairs for Support Staff" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This two-day course provides an introduction to pharmaceutical regulatory affairs and the basics of drug development and has been designed specifically for those working in a support staff role.
Working in pharmaceutical regulatory affairs is a complex role, with involvement in not only the drug development stages but also post drug-approval activities and marketing.
This interactive course, designed specifically for those working in a support staff role, provides a valuable introduction to pharmaceutical regulatory affairs and key responsibilities.
Participants will gain an overview of the EU regulatory procedures required to register products in Europe and the regulatory activities that need to be complied with to keep products on the market.
The programme will cover pharmacovigilance and safety reporting with sessions on licence variations, the commercial aspects of pharmaceutical products and the potential impact of Brexit. The course will provide a thorough grounding in the subject of regulatory affairs and enable support staff to perform more effectively.
Discussion sessions and the use of case studies throughout the two days will help consolidate learning.
Benefits of Attending
Who Should Attend?
This course is designed for anyone working in regulatory affairs including administrators, assistants and any member of support staff wishing to gain a greater understanding of regulatory affairs in the pharmaceutical industry.
It is also suitable for those who interface with the regulatory affairs function and provide support to the regulatory procedures and activities.
Agenda
Programme - Day one
European law - regulations, directives, and guidelines
Where can we find information on regulatory affairs?
The drug development process
CASE STUDY 1
The EU Clinical Trials Directive and new Clinical Trial Regulation
Seeking scientific advice in Europe
The CTD
The European Medicines Agency
Programme - Day Two
Applying for marketing authorisation in the EU with a discussion on the impact of Brexit
CASE STUDY 2
Generic applications
Parallel trade
Managing product labelling
Post-authorisation obligations: pharmacovigilance, variations, and renewals including discussion on the impact of Brexit
Licence variations
CASE STUDY 3
Renewals
Managing and supporting a regulatory affairs department
