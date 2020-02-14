Dublin, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Gaming Almanac 2019-2020 Edition" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The latest gaming revenue data, state-by-state comparisons, property profiles, and statistics.

The Almanac will help you develop benchmarks, analyze competitors, monitor industry trends, and gather market data to support your business plan.



The North American Gaming Almanac is a comprehensive guide to gaming in the United States and Canada. The Almanac covers casino and card room gaming, lotteries, and race and sports wagering, in every U.S. state and Canadian province. Current and inflation-adjusted historical revenue statistics are given for each type of gaming in each geographic market. Counts and distribution are provided for gaming properties, gaming machines and tables, along with profiles of properties, owners and regulatory agencies.



Key Findings

U.S. gaming revenue grew 3.42%, to total $109.7 Billion

The state of Wyoming experienced the most gaming revenue growth, followed by Maryland, Minnesota, New York and Illinois, respectively.

Across the U.S. and Canada

Casino and card room gaming accounted for 44.33% of total North American gaming revenue, tribal gaming for 27.4%, lotteries for 24.13%, race and sports wagering for 1.93%, sports betting for 0.21%, online gaming for 0.29%, and charitable gaming for 1.72%.

Besides online gaming, which experienced tremendous growth of 20.11%, and sports betting, which grew at 13.5% due to recent regulation, tribal gaming revenue in North America increased by 4.25%, casino/card room gaming by 3.92%, charitable gaming by 3.4%, race wagering by 1.49% and lotteries by 1.18%.



The subscription provides continually updated gaming revenue, statistics and profile data for the U.S. and Canada with current and historical revenue data, device counts and distribution, customized analysis tools, maps and annual reports of North American gaming businesses. (See Online Subscription features below.)



Features

Five years of annual revenue data through 2017

Monthly revenue figures through 2019, where available

1,000 revenue charts and tables

State-by-state comparisons

Gaming property counts

Property rankings and cross-reference lists

Overviews of types of gaming

Gaming machine and table counts and distribution

More than 3,300 property profiles

Over 500 property owner profiles

Additional Features

Actual and inflation-adjusted current and historical revenue figures and charts for casino and card room gaming, race and sports wagering, lotteries, and online gaming in each geographic market

Monthly gaming revenue figures with continuous updates

North American Gaming Market Analyzer that lets you define markets by type of gaming establishment and location (including radius searching), and shows detailed profiles for each property in the gaming market along with summary data such as number of properties, gaming machines, poker tables, hotel rooms, employees, and more.

An interactive directory of every gaming jurisdiction in the U.S., Canada and Mexico showing lists of properties open, planned and under construction; property statistics; and address and general contact information for gaming properties, property owners, and regulatory agencies and commissions.

Access interactive maps displaying the locations of every gaming property in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

More than 1,500 annual reports of North American gaming businesses

Current and Prior printed Almanacs in electronic format

