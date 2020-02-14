Dublin, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atomic Force Microscopy Market (AFM) by Offering (AFM, Probes, Software), Grade (Industrial Grade, Research Grade), Applications (Materials Science, Life Sciences, Semiconductor & Electronics, Academics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for atomic force microscopy is projected to reach USD 586 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 and 2024.

This research report categorizes the global computational photography based on offering, grade, application, and geography. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the Atomic force microscopy market and forecasts the same till 2024.



One of the key drivers of atomic force microscopy is the committed support from several governments to promote nanotechnology and nanoscience research and development. Also, the high demand for 3D ICs from the semiconductor and electronics industry is expected to lay new growth opportunity for the atomic force microscopy market during the forecast period.



The major players in Atomic force microscopy market are Bruker (US), Park Systems (South Korea), Hitachi (Japan), Horiba (Japan), Oxford Instruments (UK), Nanosurf (Switzerland), WITec (Germany), NT-MDT (Russia), NanoMagnetics Instruments (UK), Nanonics Imaging (Israel).

Probes to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024



The market for probes is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Probes play a dominant role in the AFM market, in terms of volume, as the lifecycle of probes is shorter than the complete atomic force microscope, thereby leading to a higher requirement for probes than AFM.



Industrial grade AFMs to grow at the fastest rate for atomic force microscopy



Industrial grade is expected to grow at a significant rate between 2019 and 2024. There is a great importance of high-quality images to detect defects in miniaturized products. Hence, industrial-grade AFM are more in demand owing to their high precision in detecting and visualizing even the smallest surface structures and defects in nanomaterials.



Semiconductors and electronics market to offer a lucrative opportunity for atomic force microscopy applications



Semiconductors and electronics are expected to grow at the highest rate. The semiconductor industry is one of the major industries using advanced microscopes such as transmission electron microscopes, atomic force microscopes, 3D optical microscopes, and confocal microscopes. AFM is used extensively in the semiconductor industry for R&D, quality control (QC), monitoring process development, and failure analysis. The growing demand for miniature transistor chips, nanoelectronics, quantum dots, and optoelectronics is the key factor surging the demand for microscopes in the semiconductor industry.



APAC continues to grow significantly for the atomic force microscopy market



APAC atomic force microscopy market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the atomic force microscopy market can be attributed to the growing R&D funding for the development of microscopes, increasing nanotechnology research, and growing expertise and academic excellence, along with the availability of nanomaterials at lower costs.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Market

4.2 Market, By Application

4.3 Market, By Grade

4.4 Market in APAC, By Application and Country

4.5 Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Committed Support From Several Governments to Promote Nanotechnology and Nanoscience Research and Development

5.2.1.2 High Demand for 3D ICS from Semiconductor and Electronics Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Damage to Samples Due to Contact-Mode AFM

5.2.2.2 High Cost of Equipment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Investments in OLED Production and Expansion

5.2.3.2 Increasing Need for High-Speed Diagnostics

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

6 Atomic Force Microscopy Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Atomic Force Microscopes

6.2.1 Contact Mode

6.2.1.1 Contact Mode Or Repulsive Mode is the Simplest Mode of Operation for AFM

6.2.2 Non-Contact Mode

6.2.2.1 Non-Contact AFM Operates With Increased Separation Between Tip and Sample

6.2.3 Tapping Mode

6.2.3.1 Tapping Mode Overcomes the Limitations of Contact Mode

6.3 Probes

6.3.1 Probes Expected to Continue to Dominate Market, in Terms of Volume, During Forecast Period

6.4 Software

6.4.1 Software Can Be Integrated Into AFM to Scan the Probe Tip



7 Atomic Force Microscopy Market, By Grade

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Industrial Grade AFM

7.2.1 Industrial Grade AFM to Continue to Hold Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

7.3 Research-Grade AFM

7.3.1 Research-Grade Atomic Force Microscopy Attain Sub-Nanometer Resolution Far Beyond Optical Diffraction Limit



8 Atomic Force Microscopy Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Materials Science

8.2.1 Polymers

8.2.1.1 AFM is an Essential Tool for the Depiction of Polymer

8.2.2 Nanomaterials

8.2.2.1 AFM Highlights the 3D Characterization of Nanoparticles With A Sub-Nanometer Resolution

8.3 Life Sciences

8.3.1 Cell Biology

8.3.1.1 AFM Provides A Flexible Platform for Imaging and Manipulating Living Cells

8.3.2 Biotechnology

8.3.2.1 AFM has Benchmarked Its Capabilities in Addressing Several Biological Issues

8.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

8.3.3.1 AFM Offers an Unmatched Tool to Develop Novel Drug Delivery Systems

8.4 Semiconductors and Electronics

8.4.1 Data Storage

8.4.1.1 AFM is One of the Critical Equipment for Analyzing Data Storage Products

8.4.2 3D Integrated Circuits and Fin Field-Effect Transistors

8.4.2.1 AFM is Used to Analyze the Structureof Chips, Using A Tiny Probe

8.4.3 Displays

8.4.3.1 AFMs are Employed to Review Devices at Nanometer Resolution in Displays

8.4.4 Carbon Nanotubes

8.4.4.1 AFM is Used for Investigation of Properties of Carbon Nanotubes

8.5 Academics

8.5.1 AFM is Powerful Tool to Understand Applications of Nanotechnology

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Solar Cells

8.6.1.1 Surface Characterization By AFM is Significant to Examine the Quality of the Formed Structures in Solar Cells

8.6.2 Geoscience

8.6.2.1 AFM Imaging Systems is A Versatile Analytical Tool Used for Extensive Investigation of Geological Samples

8.6.3 Forensic Science

8.6.3.1 AFM is A Device That is Employed for the Generation of Forensic Information

8.6.4 Food Technology

8.6.4.1 AFM is A Non-Invasive Examination Tool That has Been Widely Employed for Imaging of Surface Ultrastructure



9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Growing Investment in Research and Development is Expected to Boost Market Growth

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Increasing Investments in Medical Devices Enabling Canada to Account for Second-Largest Market Share

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Rising Number of R&D Activities in Nanotechnology are Likely to Enable Mexico to Be the Fastest-Growing Market in North America

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany Expected to Continue to Hold Largest Size of European Market Owing to Growing Investments in Automobile Industry and Nanotechnology

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 Increase in R&D Investments in Biotechnology, Nanotechnology, and Life Sciences are Expected to Surge Demand for AFM in UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Announcement of 3 Times Increase in Investment in Biotechnology By French Government Would Boost Atomic Force Market Growth in France

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.4.1 High Expenditure of Spanish Government on R&D Pertaining to Life Sciences and Nanotechnology to Increase Demand for AFM

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.5.1 Nation's Participation in Mission Innovation Would Result in Development of Cutting-Edge Technologies, Thereby Augmenting Growth of Market

9.3.6 Netherlands

9.3.6.1 R&D to Be Boosted By Future Fund Initiative

9.3.7 Russia

9.3.7.1 Large Number of Patents Owing to Increase in Research and Development Activities in Country

9.3.8 Switzerland

9.3.8.1 Government Focuses on Investing in Generic Research

9.3.9 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 China is Biggest Manufacturer of Consumer Electronics Thereby Driving the Demand for AFM

9.4.2 India

9.4.2.1 India Emerging as Technically Strong and Fast-Growing Economy in Market

9.4.3 South Korea

9.4.3.1 South Korea is Among Leading Countries Spending on Research Activities, Thereby Influencing Growth of Market

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.4.1 Japanese Government Funding for Research Centers Drives AFM Market Growth

9.4.5 Taiwan

9.4.5.1 Government's Funding on Applied Scientific Development Led to Technological Developments in Taiwan

9.4.6 Australia

9.4.6.1 Tax Credits and Incentives in Australia Encouraging Companies to Engage in R&D

9.4.7 Singapore

9.4.7.1 Rie2020 Plan to Boost R&D Capabilities of Singapore

9.4.8 Malaysia

9.4.8.1 11th Malaysia Plan 2016-2020 to Foster R&D Investments in Malaysia, Thereby Enabling Growth of Market

9.4.9 Thailand

9.4.9.1 Thailand 4.0 to Drive Country Toward Innovation, Which, in Turn, Accelerating Market Growth

9.4.10 Rest of APAC

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 Middle East

9.5.2 Africa

9.5.3 South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Players in Atomic Force Microscopy (2018)

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.3 Innovators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.4 Competitive Benchmarking

10.4.1 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)

10.4.2 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Companies)

10.5 Competitive Scenario

10.5.1 Product Launch and Development

10.5.2 Partnership

10.5.3 Acquisition

10.5.4 Expansion



11 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis)

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Bruker Corporation

11.1.2 Park Systems

11.1.3 Hitachi

11.1.4 Horiba

11.1.5 Oxford Instruments

11.1.6 Nanosurf

11.1.7 Witec

11.1.8 NT-MDT Spectrum Instruments

11.1.9 Nanomagnetics Instruments

11.1.10 Nanonics Imaging

11.2 Other Companies

11.2.1 AFM Workshop

11.2.2 Attocube Systems (Wittenstein Group)

11.2.3 Anton Paar

11.2.4 Semilab

11.2.5 Concept Scientific Instruments

11.2.6 Nano Scan Technologies

11.2.7 RHK Technologies

11.2.8 Getec Microscopy

11.2.9 Advanced Technologies Center

11.2.10 Nanoscience Instruments

11.2.11 Anfatech Instrumentts

11.2.12 Integrated Circuit Scanning Probe Instruments Corporation

11.2.13 Tokyo Instruments

11.2.14 Molecular Vista



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eyaih6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900