The flame retardant resin market is expected to reach an estimated $2.2 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2025.

The future of flame retardant resin in the E&E composite market looks promising with opportunities in the PCB, electrical enclosure, and electronic component applications. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for FR4 laminates in the consumer electronics industry and more stringent fire and safety regulations.



An emerging trend that has a direct impact on the dynamics of flame retardant resin in the E&E composites industry includes the growing usage of halogen-free flame retardant resin in PCB manufacturing.



This study includes forecasts for flame retardant resins in the E&E composite market by application, resin, and region.



On the basis of comprehensive research, the analyst forecasts that the epoxy resin will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for PCB in consumer electronics and communication industries.



Within this market, PCB laminates will remain the largest application for flame retardant resin and it is also expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to increasing demand for PCB in computer and communication and growth in smartphone and display applications.



Asia-Pacific will remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the high production of PCBs in China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Some of the flame retardant resin in E&E composites companies profiled in this report include Hexion, Olin, Huntsman, Nan Ya Plastics, and Sumitomo Bakelite and others.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. How big are the opportunities for global flame retardant resin in the E&E Composites market by resin (Epoxy, Phenolic, Polyester, and Others), by application (PCB Laminates, Enclosures, Electrical Components, and Others) and region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the flame retardant resin in the E&E composites market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the flame retardant resin in the E&E composites market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in this flame retardant resin in the E&E composites market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the flame retardant resin in the E&E composites market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the flame retardant resin in the E&E composites market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this flame retardant resin in the E&E composites market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the flame retardant resin in the E&E composites industry?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classification

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Flame Retardant Resin Market for E&E Composites Trend and Forecast

3.3: Flame Retardant Resin Market for E&E Composites Trend and Forecast by Application

3.3.1: PCB Laminates

3.3.2: Enclosures

3.3.3: Electronic Components

3.3.4: Others

3.4: Flame Retardant Resin Market for E&E Composites Trend and Forecast by Resin Type

3.4.1: Epoxy

3.4.2: Phenolic

3.4.3: Polyester

3.4.4: Others

3.5: E&E Composites Market by Function/Property

3.5.1: PCB Laminates (Flame Retardant and Non-Flame Retardant)

3.5.2: Electrical Enclosures (Flame Retardant and Non-Flame Retardant)

3.5.3: Electronic Components (Flame Retardant and Non-Flame Retardant)

3.5.4: Others (Flame Retardant and Non-Flame Retardant)



4. Market Trends and Forecast

4.1: Flame Retardant Resin Market Trends and Forecast For E&E Composites by Region

4.2: North American Flame Retardant Resin Market For E&E Composites by Application

4.3: North American Flame Retardant Resin Market For E&E Composites by Resin Type

4.4: European Flame Retardant Resin Market For E&E Composites by Application

4.5: European Flame Retardant Resin Market For E&E Composites by Resin Type

4.6: Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Resin Market For E&E Composites by Application

4.7: Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Resin Market For E&E Composites by Resin Type

4.8: Rest of the World (RoW) Flame Retardant Resin Market For E&E Composites by Application

4.9: Rest of the World (RoW) Flame Retardant Resin Market For E&E Composites by Resin Type



5. Competitors Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunities Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities by Electronics and Electronic Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities by Resin Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Flame Retardant Resin Market for E&E Composites

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Hexion Inc.

7.2: Olin Epoxy

7.3: Nan Ya Plastic

7.4: Huntsman Corporation

7.5: Polynt Reichhold Group

7.6: INEOS

