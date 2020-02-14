Dublin, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World - Plywood - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global plywood industry is currently affected by the US-China trade war and the slowdown of China's economy. In 2018, its market size was estimated at $73.9B, surging by 2.6% against the previous year. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price).



Over the period under review, plywood consumption continues to indicate a buoyant increase. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2014 with an increase of 34% y-o-y. Over the period under review, the global plywood market reached its peak figure level at $93.9B in 2015; however, from 2016 to 2018, consumption remained at a lower figure.

Report Coverage

Market Volume & Value

Per Capita Consumption

Forecast of the Market Dynamics in the Medium Term

Production in World, Split by Region & Country

Trade (Exports & Imports) in World

Export & Import Prices

Market Trends, Drivers and Restraints

Key Market Players and Their Profiles

Consumption by Country



China (101M cubic meters) remains the largest plywood consuming country worldwide, accounting for 64% of total consumption. Moreover, plywood consumption in China exceeded the figures recorded by the world's second-largest consumer, the U.S. (16M cubic meters), sixfold. The third position in this ranking was occupied by Japan (6.2M cubic meters), with a 3.9% share.



In China, plywood consumption increased at an average annual rate of +9.7% over the period from 2007-2018. In other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: the U.S. (-0.4% per year) and Japan (+4.5% per year).



In value terms, China ($45.8B) led the market, alone. The second position in the ranking was occupied by the U.S. ($7.3B). It was followed by Japan.



The countries with the highest levels of plywood per capita consumption in 2018 were Canada (71 cubic meters per 1000 persons), China (70 cubic meters per 1000 persons) and Japan (49 cubic meters per 1000 persons).



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of plywood per capita consumption, amongst the main consuming countries, was attained by China, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



Production 2007-2018



In 2018, approx. 160M cubic meters of plywood were produced worldwide; approximately equating the previous year. Over the period under review, the total output indicated strong growth from 2007 to 2018: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +4.9% over the last eleven-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2018 figures, plywood production decreased by -2.8% against 2016 indices. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2011 with an increase of 16% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global plywood production reached its peak figure volume at 165M cubic meters in 2016; however, from 2017 to 2018, production remained at a lower figure.



In value terms, plywood production amounted to $72.7B in 2018 estimated in export prices. Over the period under review, plywood production continues to indicate a prominent growth. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2014 when production volume increased by 46% y-o-y. The global plywood production peaked at $101.4B in 2015; however, from 2016 to 2018, production failed to regain its momentum.



Production By Country



China (113M cubic meters) remains the largest plywood producing country worldwide, accounting for 71% of total production. Moreover, plywood production in China exceeded the figures recorded by the world's second-largest producer, the U.S. (11M cubic meters), tenfold. The third position in this ranking was occupied by Russia (4M cubic meters), with a 2.5% share.



From 2007 to 2018, the average annual growth rate of volume in China totaled +8.8%. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: the U.S. (-0.7% per year) and Russia (+3.4% per year).



Exports 2007-2018



Global exports stood at 34M cubic meters in 2018, rising by 4.7% against the previous year. Over the period under review, plywood exports, however, continue to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2010 with an increase of 39% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global plywood exports attained their maximum at 34M cubic meters in 2007; however, from 2008 to 2018, exports stood at a somewhat lower figure.



In value terms, plywood exports amounted to $15.8B (estimates) in 2018. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +2.0% from 2007 to 2018; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 when exports increased by 30% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global plywood exports reached their maximum at $16.5B in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2018, exports remained at a lower figure.



Exports by Country



In 2018, China (12M cubic meters) was the key exporter of plywood, creating 36% of total exports. It was distantly followed by Russia (3.6M cubic meters), Indonesia (2.8M cubic meters), Brazil (2.6M cubic meters) and Malaysia (2.2M cubic meters), together creating a 33% share of total exports. Finland (1.1M cubic meters), Chile (1.1M cubic meters), Viet Nam (735K cubic meters), the U.S. (699K cubic meters), Germany (628K cubic meters) and Canada (548K cubic meters) took a minor share of total exports.



Exports from China increased at an average annual rate of +3.7% from 2007 to 2018. At the same time, Viet Nam (+25.1%), the U.S. (+3.8%), Russia (+3.7%), Chile (+1.6%) and Germany (+1.4%) displayed positive paces of growth. Moreover, Viet Nam emerged as the fastest-growing exporter in the world, with a CAGR of +25.1% from 2007-2018. Canada and Finland experienced a relatively flat trend pattern. By contrast, Brazil (-1.9%), Indonesia (-2.6%) and Malaysia (-9.6%) illustrated a downward trend over the same period. From 2007 to 2018, the share of China, Russia and Viet Nam increased by +12%, +3.4% and +2% percentage points, while Brazil (-1.8 p.p.), Indonesia (-2.7 p.p.) and Malaysia (-13.1 p.p.) saw their share reduced. The shares of the other countries remained relatively stable throughout the analyzed period.



In value terms, China ($5.4B) remains the largest plywood supplier worldwide, comprising 34% of global exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Indonesia ($1.7B), with a 11% share of global exports. It was followed by Russia, with a 8.7% share.



In China, plywood exports increased at an average annual rate of +4.0% over the period from 2007-2018. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: Indonesia (+1.4% per year) and Russia (+6.1% per year).



Export Prices by Country



In 2018, the average plywood export price amounted to $459 per cubic meter, rising by 1.9% against the previous year. Over the period from 2007 to 2018, it increased at an average annual rate of +2.1%. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2014 when the average export price increased by 19% y-o-y. In that year, the average export prices for plywood attained their peak level of $594 per cubic meter. From 2015 to 2018, the growth in terms of the average export prices for plywood failed to regain its momentum.



Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was Indonesia ($609 per cubic meter), while Brazil ($293 per cubic meter) was amongst the lowest.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Chile, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



Imports 2007-2018



In 2018, the amount of plywood imported worldwide amounted to 32M cubic meters, surging by 5.2% against the previous year. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +1.9% from 2007 to 2018; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2010 when imports increased by 31% against the previous year. The global imports peaked in 2018 and are likely to see steady growth in the near future.



In value terms, plywood imports amounted to $14.9B (estimates) in 2018. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +2.8% over the period from 2007 to 2018; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2010 with an increase of 29% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global plywood imports reached their peak figure in 2018 and are expected to retain its growth in the immediate term.



Imports by Country



In 2018, the U.S. (4.8M cubic meters), followed by Japan (3M cubic meters), the UK (1.7M cubic meters), Germany (1.7M cubic meters) and South Korea (1.5M cubic meters) were the key importers of plywood, together with achieving 40% of total imports. The Philippines (1.1M cubic meters), the United Arab Emirates (950K cubic meters), Canada (939K cubic meters), the Netherlands (875K cubic meters), Egypt (853K cubic meters), Saudi Arabia (788K cubic meters) and Mexico (786K cubic meters) followed a long way behind the leaders.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of imports, amongst the main importing countries, was attained by the Philippines, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



In value terms, the U.S. ($2.5B), Japan ($1.7B) and Germany ($883M) appeared to be the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2018, together accounting for 34% of global imports. These countries were followed by South Korea, the UK, the Netherlands, Canada, Egypt, Mexico, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, which together accounted for a further 28%.



The Philippines experienced the highest growth rate of imports, among the main importing countries over the last eleven-year period, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



Import Prices by Country



The average plywood import price stood at $473 per cubic meter in 2018, approximately reflecting the previous year. In general, the plywood import price, however, continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2008 an increase of 16% against the previous year. The global import price peaked at $583 per cubic meter in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2018, import prices failed to regain their momentum.



There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2018, the country with the highest price was Japan ($576 per cubic meter), while Saudi Arabia ($229 per cubic meter) was amongst the lowest.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by South Korea, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global plywood market. Within it, you will discover the latest data on market trends and opportunities by country, consumption, production and price developments, as well as the global trade (imports and exports). The forecast exhibits the market prospects through 2025.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ny6ejv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

