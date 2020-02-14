Dublin, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seed Coating Market by Additive (Polymers, Colorants, Pellets, Minerals/Pumice, Active Ingredients), Process (Film Coating, Encrusting, Pelleting), Active Ingredient (Protectants and Phytoactive Promoters), Crop Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The seed coating market is projected to reach a value of USD 3 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2019 to 2025.
The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for coated seeds by advanced agricultural technologies, increasing awareness among farmers about the commercial utilization of seeds, and the increasing need for seed treatment, which has led to an increase in agricultural output.
The high growth potential of agricultural businesses in developing countries and untapped regions, such as Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, are projected to provide new growth opportunities for market players. Uncertainty in climatic conditions is also a key factor inhibiting the growth of the seed coating market.
Polymers accounted for the largest share in 2018 among all the additives used as seed coating
Among the additives of seed coatings, the polymers segment accounted for the largest share, followed by pellets and colorants. Polymers are used on a large scale due to their functional qualities, which enhance the germination of seeds, provide ease of handling, improve flowability, and enhance the seed performance, which leads to higher crop yield.
The cereals & grains segment led the market with the largest share in 2018
On the basis of crop type, the seed coating market is projected to remain dominated by the cereals & grains segment, followed by the oilseeds & pulses, vegetables, and flowers & ornamentals segments. The demand for cereals and grains is continuously increasing, as it is an important part of the daily meal consumed by the growing population. This has led to an increase in the use of seed coating materials on seeds of cereals and grains, eventually enhancing the agricultural output.
North America dominated the market accounting for the largest share in 2018
North America accounted for the largest share in the seed coatings market in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR 8.8% from 2019 to 2025, whereas Europe accounted for the second-largest share in the market in 2018, in terms of value.
The global seed coating market is segmented on the basis of regions, with a detailed analysis of each region by studying the key markets. These regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World (RoW).
Seed coatings are becoming popular among seed manufacturers in the developing regions of Asia Pacific and South America, mainly due to the rising demand for treated seeds by farmers, as a result of the increasing awareness about the benefits of treated seeds.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Overview of the Seed Coating Market
4.2 Seed Coating Market, By Additive
4.3 North America: Seed Coating Market, By Key Country and Crop Type
4.4 Seed Coating Market, By Crop Type and Region
4.5 Seed Coating Market: Major Regional Submarkets
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.2.1 Introduction
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Enhancement and Benefits Derived From Seed Technologies to Encourage the Adoption of Seed Coated Products
5.3.1.2 Seed Coatings Would Support Agricultural Productivity on Marginal Lands
5.3.1.3 Increase in the Seed Replacement Rate to Drive the Adoption of Commercialized Seeds
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 Uncertainty in Climate Conditions to Impact the Seed Coating Market
5.3.2.2 Low Yield of Crops in Under-Irrigated Areas to Impact the Seed Coating Market
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Development of Biodegradable Seed Coatings to Reduce Environmental Pollution
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Unorganized New Entrants With Low Profit-To-Cost Ratio
5.4 Patent Analysis
6 Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Supply Chain Analysis
6.3.1 Prominent Companies
6.3.2 Small & Medium Enterprises
6.3.3 End Users/Consumers
7 Seed Coating Market, By Crop Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cereals & Grains
7.2.1 High Consumption of Cereals in Food and Feed Urges the Growers to Adopt the Seed Coating Technique
7.3 Oilseeds & Pulses
7.3.1 The High Protein Content is the Major Driver for the Demand for Oilseeds & Pulses
7.4 Vegetables
7.4.1 Protected Cultivation of High-Value Crops Drives the Use of Innovative Techniques
7.5 Flowers & Ornamentals
7.5.1 High Export Potential Urges Growers to Maintain Standard Quality
7.6 Other Crop Types
7.6.1 With A Wide Scope for Playground and Landscape Development, the Market for Turfgrass is Projected to Grow
8 Seed Coating Market, By Process
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Film Coating
8.2.1 Film Coating is Available in Several Different Colors to Aid in Seed Identity and Safety Awareness
8.3 Encrusting
8.3.1 Encrusting Enables Singulation, Thereby Maximizing Plant Efficiency
8.4 Pelleting
8.4.1 Pelleting Results in Uniformity of the Plant Growth
9 Seed Coating Market, By Additive
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Polymers
9.2.1 Polymers are Widely Used in Seed Coating as They Offer Multiple Benefits
9.2.2 Polymer Gels
9.2.3 Superabsorbent Polymer Gels
9.3 Colorants
9.3.1 Colorants Enhance the Appearance of Seeds
9.4 Pellets
9.4.1 Pelleting Increases the Weight of the Seed, Thereby Improving the Plantability
9.5 Minerals/Pumice
9.5.1 Porosity of Pumice Helps in the Germination of Seeds
9.6 Active Ingredients
9.6.1 Involvement of Active Ingredients Enhances Seedling Health, Combats Pest Infestation, and Improves Plant Establishment
9.7 Other Additives
9.7.1 Additives Improve Crop Viability and Yield
10 Seed Coating Market, By Active Ingredient
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Protectants
10.2.1 Demand for Disease-Resistant Crops has Paved the Way for Protectants
10.3 Phytoactive Promoters
10.3.1 Innovation in the Use of Phytoactive Promoters Via Seed Coats Can Make Farming Possible in Degraded Areas
10.4 Other Active Ingredients
10.4.1 Additives Help in Achieving High Quality and Quantity of Yields
11 Seed Coating Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.1.1 The Use of Neonicotinoids Seed Coating Provides Protection and Enhances Plant Growth
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.2.1 Due to the Cold Temperature in the Country, Delayed Harvest Can Be Enabled Using the Seed Coating Technique
11.2.3 Mexico
11.2.3.1 Increase in Export Demand for Export Quality Vegetables Would Drive the Seed Coating Market
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Spain
11.3.1.1 Increase in the Cultivation of Gm Crops to Drive the Growth of the Seed Coating Market
11.3.2 Italy
11.3.2.1 Italy to Be A Leading Producer of Pasta and Durum Wheat, Which Drives the Seed Coating Market
11.3.3 Germany
11.3.3.1 Regulations in Europe have Led to an Increase in the Usage of New Seed Enhancement Techniques in Germany
11.3.4 France
11.3.4.1 Increase in Bio-Farming has Led to A Surge in Demand for Biodegradable Seed Enhancement Methods
11.3.5 Netherlands
11.3.5.1 With the Adoption of New Technologies, the Netherlands has Witnessed Enhanced Production Efficiency for Crop Yields
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.3.6.1 The Demand for an Increase in Crop Yield Contributes to the Growth of Seed Companies
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.1.1 Unstable Economic Conditions and Declining Ecological Conditions to Drive the Growth of the Seed Coatings Market
11.4.2 Australia
11.4.2.1 Policy Reforms Emphasize on the Increased Production and High-Quality Seeds and Seedlings
11.4.3 India
11.4.3.1 Developing Countries to Provide Growth Opportunities to Seed Businesses Due to High Economic Growth and Favorable Seed Policies
11.4.4 Japan
11.4.4.1 Increase in Agricultural Outputs Through Limited Resources of the Country to Encourage the Market Growth
11.4.5 Thailand
11.4.5.1 Increasing Demand for Cereal Crops and Export of Vegetable Seeds Driving the Market for Seed Coating
11.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.4.6.1 Increased Budgetary Allocations Toward the Development of the Seed Sector in the Region
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.1.1 Increased Emphasis on R&D, Supportive Policies, and Integrated Approach Toward Cultivation to Enhance the Quality of Agricultural Yield in the Country
11.5.2 Argentina
11.5.2.1 The Increasing Demand for High-Quality Seeds Due to the Different Soil-Climate Combinations to Drive the Growth of the Seed Coating Market
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.3.1 Key Players in the Seed Industry Focus on Investing in the Expansion of Businesses in Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.5.4.1 Increasing Focus on Seed Quality Enhancement and Rising Growth Opportunities in Related Industries for Manufacturers
11.6 Rest of the World
11.6.1 South Africa
11.6.1.1 The Country is Adopting Innovative and Precise Techniques to Obtain Effective Crop Yields
11.6.2 Others in RoW
11.6.2.1 Seed Industries are Focusing on Innovative Methods to Use Coating Seeds as A Tool to Tackle Water Scarcity
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.2.1 Visionary Leaders
12.2.2 Innovators
12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.2.4 Emerging Companies
12.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2018
12.4 Competitive Scenario
12.4.1 New Product Launches
12.4.2 Expansions & Investments
12.4.3 Acquisitions
12.4.4 Agreements & Joint Ventures
13 Companies Profiled
