The seed coating market is projected to reach a value of USD 3 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2019 to 2025.

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for coated seeds by advanced agricultural technologies, increasing awareness among farmers about the commercial utilization of seeds, and the increasing need for seed treatment, which has led to an increase in agricultural output.

The high growth potential of agricultural businesses in developing countries and untapped regions, such as Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, are projected to provide new growth opportunities for market players. Uncertainty in climatic conditions is also a key factor inhibiting the growth of the seed coating market.



Polymers accounted for the largest share in 2018 among all the additives used as seed coating



Among the additives of seed coatings, the polymers segment accounted for the largest share, followed by pellets and colorants. Polymers are used on a large scale due to their functional qualities, which enhance the germination of seeds, provide ease of handling, improve flowability, and enhance the seed performance, which leads to higher crop yield.



The cereals & grains segment led the market with the largest share in 2018



On the basis of crop type, the seed coating market is projected to remain dominated by the cereals & grains segment, followed by the oilseeds & pulses, vegetables, and flowers & ornamentals segments. The demand for cereals and grains is continuously increasing, as it is an important part of the daily meal consumed by the growing population. This has led to an increase in the use of seed coating materials on seeds of cereals and grains, eventually enhancing the agricultural output.



North America dominated the market accounting for the largest share in 2018



North America accounted for the largest share in the seed coatings market in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR 8.8% from 2019 to 2025, whereas Europe accounted for the second-largest share in the market in 2018, in terms of value.

The global seed coating market is segmented on the basis of regions, with a detailed analysis of each region by studying the key markets. These regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Seed coatings are becoming popular among seed manufacturers in the developing regions of Asia Pacific and South America, mainly due to the rising demand for treated seeds by farmers, as a result of the increasing awareness about the benefits of treated seeds.



13 Companies Profiled



