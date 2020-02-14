Dublin, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space-Based Solar Power: Market Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report includes:

An overview of the emerging market opportunities for space-based solar power systems

Design, development and deployment of space-based solar energy systems; and locations for capturing solar energy and their geostationary orbit trajectories

Information on estimated initial investments, spacecraft launch costs (market value), and comparative market statistics for solar energy and its growth on earth

Data corresponding to solar PV power installations concentrated and floating solar PV power installations, as well as thermal heating and cooling installations

Space-based solar power (SSP) is the future of the solar power generation on Earth. With the availability of the less area for the implementation of solar farms around the world, it is worth looking at space for better utilization and harness solar energy. There is no day or night cycle above the Earth and no obstruction to sunlight due to the weather or clouds like in the Earth's atmosphere.



"An SBSP system would receive eight times more energy than Earth does."

- Professor Sergio Pellegrino of CalTech.



Space solar power is clean and inexhaustible as long as the Sun exists and is the largest energy source in the world. SSP has the capacity to provide clean solar energy in large quantities with very little environmental impact.



Reasons for Doing This Study



Solar power is one of the major renewable energy sources we have on Earth. With the increase in the energy requirements around the world, it is necessary that we find alternatives for power generation. Space-based solar power is expected to play a crucial role in the future of power generation due to its unlimited potential.

Although it has few drawbacks, such as the transportation of solar panels to space, with the development of the reusable rockets it is expected that in the future space-based solar power will become a reality and help meet Earth-based energy needs.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Space-Based Solar Power: An Emerging Market

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Summary Need for New Energy Sources Energy Usage

Overview History of Space-Based Solar Panels Limits of Earth-Bound Green Energy Safety Considerations Advantages and Disadvantages of Space-Based Solar Systems

Design of Space-Based Solar Systems Location Wireless Power Transmission Earth-Based Receivers (Rectennas) Other Space Applications

Estimated Initial Investments Launch Costs

Comparative Market Statistics for Solar Energy and its Growth on Earth Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Power Floating Solar Photovoltaic Power Concentrated Solar Energy Solar Thermal Heating and Cooling



List of Tables

Table 1: Rocket Launch Costs per Kilogram, Current vs. Required

Table 2: Shares of Solar Energy System Installations, by Country, as of 2018



List of Figures

Figure 1: Solar Radiation Spectrum

Figure 2: Artistic Depiction of a Solar Energy Satellite

Figure 3: Artistic Depiction of an Asteroid Solar Energy Station

Figure 4: Artistic Depiction of Wireless Power Transmission

Figure 5: Microwave Transmission Receivers (Rectennas)

Figure 6: Solar (Photovoltaic and Concentrated) Power Cumulative Capacity, 2018-2024

Figure 7: Solar PV Power Installations, 2015-2018

Figure 8: Floating Solar Photovoltaic Power Installations, 2015-2018

Figure 9: Concentrated Solar Power Installations, 2015-2018

Figure 10: Solar Thermal Heating and Cooling Installations, 2015-2018

