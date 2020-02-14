Dublin, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast across 45+ Market Segments in Mobile Commerce, International Remittance, P2P transfer, Bill Payment, Retail Spend, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, and Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mobile payment industry in South Africa is expected to record a CAGR of 12.9% to reach US$ 29,424.3 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment segment in value terms increased at a CAGR of 12.6% during 2018-2025.



This report provides a comprehensive view on mobile payment / mobile wallet market size and growth dynamics, industry dynamics, retail spending, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in South Africa. The report focuses on data-centric analysis of mobile payment market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.



It details growth dynamics in 45+ market segments (600+ KPIs) across mobile commerce, mobile P2P transfer (domestic and international remittance), mobile lending, and a range of other payment avenues in South Africa.



Competition in South African mobile payment market has intensified over recent years with key global players such as Samsung, Apple Pay, and Huawei Pay eyeing the lucrative market to drive their global expansion.



Huawei Pay plans to launch its services in early 2019 and will support NFC technology and QR code. Samsung Pay has already established a significant presence in the South African mobile payment. As a result, it is expected that its competitors will have to do a lot of work in order to perform in the market.



The biggest differentiator for Samsung Pay is a technology called as MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission). This secret weapon from Samsung allows the phones supporting Samsung Pay for making contactless payments, including card machines which do not support NFC.



While contactless technology is being aggressively driven by the banks, PASA, Visa and Mastercard, NFC will still take a while before being widely adopted at stores and restaurants. This surely gives Samsung an added advantage in the South African market as MST allows its mobile payments app to perform in majority of the cases by emulating the magnetic stripe of bank card being swiped through payment terminal.



Report Scope



This report provides in-depth market opportunity analysis and growth dynamics of mobile payment industry in South Africa. Below is a summary of key market segments:



Market Size and Forecast



Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast across 45+ markets segments on three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.



South Africa Market Share of Key Mobile Wallet Companies

Provides market share by key players in value terms.

South Africa Market Share by Mobile Payment Technology



Provides market share by key mobile payment technologies:



SMS / USSD

NFC

Code Based



Web Based

South Africa Mobile Proximity Payment Market Size and Forecast



Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast by mobile proximity payment.



Mobile Wallet Usage Analysis by Consumer Profile: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key mobile payment KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level in both value and volume terms.



Retail Spend Analysis through Mobile Wallet: Breaks down retail spend across 10 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of spend through mobile wallet. Retail spend categories tracked include food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books / music / video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services



South Africa Mobile Retail Shopping Market Size and Forecast (2016 - 2025)



Market opportunity and growth dynamics in retail shopping by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across following segments in South Africa

In-Store Retail

Online Retail

Domestic Online Retail

International Online Retail

South Africa Mobile Travel Booking Market Size and Forecast (2016 - 2025)



Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across following mobile travel booking segments in South Africa:

Offline Travel Booking

Online Travel Bookings

Online Flight Bookings

Online Bus & Train Bookings

Online Hotel Bookings

Online Domestic Travel Bookings

Online Domestic Flight Bookings

Online Domestic Bus & Train Bookings

Online Domestic Hotel Bookings

Online International Travel Bookings

Online International Flight Bookings

Online International Bus & Train Bookings

Online International Hotel Bookings

Spend During Travel

Transit & Toll - Metro & Cabs Bookings

South Africa Mobile Domestic and International Remittance Market Size and Forecast (2016 - 2025)



Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across the following domestic and international remittance segments in South Africa:

Domestic Remittance (P2P)

Intra City P2P

Inter State P2P

International Remittance

Outbound Remittance

Inbound Remittance

South Africa Mobile Recharge, Bill Payment, and Other Payment Market Size and Forecast (2016 - 2025)



Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across the following mobile recharge and bill payment segments in South Africa:

Insurance Payments

Fuel Bills

Healthcare and Wellness Bills

Rental Payment

Mobile Recharge/Payment

DTH Recharge/Payment

Broadband/Data Cards Recharge/Payment

Landline Recharge/Payment

Credit Cards Payment

South Africa Mobile Financial Services Market Size and Forecast (2016 - 2025)



Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across the following financial services segments in South Africa:

Investment Payment

P2P Lending

Charity and Crowd Funding

Social Gifting

Fee

Person to Government (P2G) Payment

Reason to Buy

In-depth Understanding of Mobile Payment Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2016-2025) in South Africa.

Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2016-2025) in South Africa. Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate mobile payment / mobile wallet strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the mobile payment industry.

Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate mobile payment / mobile wallet strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the mobile payment industry. Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour. Get detailed insights into retail spend through mobile wallet in South Africa.

