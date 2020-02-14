Dublin, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Coagulation Testing Technologies and Strategic Profiles of Leading Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 124-page report covers the emerging coagulation testing market and provides assessments of technologies such as chromogenic substrates, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, IT, molecular diagnostics, and their potential applications for coagulation testing.
The report also includes strategic assessments of current and emerging suppliers of coagulation instruments and reagents, products, including marketing tactics, technological know-how, new products in R&D, collaborative arrangements and business strategies.
Companies mentioned in the report include:
