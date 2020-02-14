Dublin, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Coagulation Testing Technologies and Strategic Profiles of Leading Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 124-page report covers the emerging coagulation testing market and provides assessments of technologies such as chromogenic substrates, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, IT, molecular diagnostics, and their potential applications for coagulation testing.



The report also includes strategic assessments of current and emerging suppliers of coagulation instruments and reagents, products, including marketing tactics, technological know-how, new products in R&D, collaborative arrangements and business strategies.



Companies mentioned in the report include:



Abbott

Accriva

Axis-Shield

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

Bio/Data

Chrono-Log

Corgenix

Diagnostica Stago/Trinity Biotech

Grifols

Helena Laboratories

HYPHEN BioMed

Instrumentation Laboratory/Werfen

Roche

Sekisui Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Sienco

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher

