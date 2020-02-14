Dublin, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dunnage Packaging Market by Material (Corrugated Plastic, Molded Plastic, Steel, Aluminum, Foam, Corrugated Paper, Wood, Fabric Dunnage), End-Use Industry, Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dunnage packaging market is projected to reach USD 3,998 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 5% from 2019.



Dunnage packaging is used in different industries, such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, consumer durables, food & beverages, and healthcare. This packaging method is highly promising and advantageous in various industries in terms of cost-effectiveness, delivery time, flexibility, design, error reduction, damage resistance, and environmental aspects. The superior features offered by dunnage packaging are enabling its usage in various end-use industries.



Corrugated plastic material accounted for the largest share, in terms of value and volume, of the dunnage packaging market.



Corrugated plastic material type dominated the overall dunnage packaging market in 2018. The use of corrugated plastic material in the dunnage packaging market offers various advantages such as cost-effectiveness, design flexibility, environmental resistance, extrudability, buildability, flowability, compressive strength, and open time. The corrugated plastic material is used widely in automotive end-use industry.



The dunnage packaging market in the automotive end-use industry is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024.



The increasing use of dunnage packaging in the building sector is mainly due to dunnage packaging offers excellent qualities that are strong enough to withstand external factors such as heat and abrasive weather conditions. Furthermore, dunnage packaging's returnable capability, product safety, more precision, and less waste has resulted in the development of the dunnage packaging market in the industry. This packaging helps in protecting class A that is premium surfaces while maintaining structural integrity, lowering the handling & transportation costs.



The dunnage packaging market in the APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value and volume, between 2019 and 2024.



The APAC dominated the global dunnage packaging market. The region has the presence of many manufacturers of dunnage packaging and its products. China accounted for a significant share of the market in APAC and is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period. The growth of the dunnage packaging market in this region is driven mainly by the growing automotive, electronics, food & beverage and aerospace end-use industries.

Report Scope and Competitive Landscape

This study covers the dunnage packaging market. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as material, end-use industry, and region. Porter's Five Forces analysis and the key market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the dunnage packaging market have been discussed in the report. The report also provides company profiles and competitive benchmarking of major players operating in the market.



The dunnage packaging market comprises major solution providers such as DS Smith (UK), Menasha Corporation (US), Schoeller Allibert (Netherlands), Myers Industries (US), Nefab (Sweden), UFP Technologies (US), Reusable Transport Packaging (Florida), Amatech Inc. (US), MJSolpac Ltd. (UK), Rehrig Pacific Company (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the dunnage packaging market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Dunnage Packaging Market

4.2 Dunnage Packaging Market, By Material and Region

4.3 Dunnage Packaging Market, By Material

4.4 Dunnage Packaging Market, By End-use Industry

4.5 Dunnage Packaging Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Urban Population

5.2.1.2 Strong Demand for Dunnage Packaging from End-Use Industries

5.2.1.3 Benefits of Dunnage Packaging

5.2.1.4 High Optimization in Pack Size

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Small Manufacturers and New Entrants Face Difficulty While Investing in Highly Advanced Equipment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Increasing R&D Investments

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Varying Environmental Mandates Across Regions

5.2.4.2 Challenges in the Management of the Packaging Supply Chain

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Dunnage Packaging Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Corrugated Plastic

6.2.1 Corrugated Plastic to Hold the Largest Market Share Through 2024

6.3 Molded Plastic

6.3.1 Molded Plastic Can Fit the Exact Panel Or Part and is Therefore Preferred Widely for Dunnage Packaging

6.4 Aluminum

6.4.1 Superior Properties of Aluminum Contribute Toward Its Higher Share Than Steel Material

6.5 Steel

6.5.1 Steel is A Non-Toxic Material, Which is Ideal for Food & Beverage Packaging

6.6 Fabric Dunnage

6.6.1 Fabric Dunnage Material Saves Space While Packaging of the Components

6.7 Corrugated Paper

6.7.1 Corrugated Paper has Outstanding Load Stabilizing Capacity That Creates Demand From Various End-Use Industries

6.8 Wood

6.8.1 Wood to Grow at the Highest Cagr, in Terms of Volume

6.9 Foams

6.9.1 Increased Demand for Fragile Products to Drive the Foam Packaging Market

6.1 Others



7 Dunnage Packaging Market, By End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automotive

7.2.1 Automotive Industry to Lead the Demand for Dunnage Packaging

7.3 Aerospace

7.3.1 The Demand for Class A Dunnage Packaging Materials to Drive the Demand in the Aerospace End-Use Industry

7.4 Electronics

7.4.1 Demand From Electronics Industry has Increased for Specific Dunnage Packaging

7.5 Food & Beverage

7.5.1 Rising Demand for Innovative Packaging Technologies to Drive the Market in the Food & Beverage Industry

7.6 Consumer Durables

7.6.1 Rising Demand for Safe and Secure Packaging to Drive the Market in Consumer Durables

7.7 Healthcare

7.7.1 Increasing Need for Additional Level of Protection in Healthcare Products to Boost the Dunnage Packaging Market in Healthcare End-Use Industry

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Dunnage Packaging Plays an Important Role in the Supply Chain of Construction Products



8 Dunnage Packaging Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.1.1 Germany to Dominate the Dunnage Packaging Market in Europe

8.2.2 France

8.2.2.1 France to Be the Third-Largest Market for Dunnage Packaging in Europe

8.2.3 UK

8.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Sustainable Packaging From the Food & Beverage Industry to Support the Growth of the Dunnage Packaging Market in the UK

8.2.4 Spain

8.2.4.1 Demand for Industrial Bulk Containers is Expected to Increase at A Faster Pace in Spain, in Terms of Value

8.2.5 Russia

8.2.5.1 Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Sustainability to Boost the Dunnage Packaging Market in Russia

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.2.6.1 Corrugated Plastic to Remain the Largest Segment of the Dunnage Packaging Market in Rest of Europe

8.3 North America

8.3.1 US

8.3.1.1 The US is the Largest Market for Dunnage Packaging, Globally

8.3.2 Canada

8.3.2.1 Favorable Free Trade Agreements and Growing Automotive Industry to Support the Canadian Dunnage Packaging Market

8.3.3 Mexico

8.3.3.1 Rapidly Growing End-Use Industries to Drive the Dunnage Packaging Market in Mexico

8.4 APAC

8.4.1 China

8.4.1.1 High Growth Prospects Exist in the Country's E-Commerce Industry for the Dunnage Packaging Market

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.2.1 the Automotive Industry is A Major Driver for the Market

8.4.3 Australia

8.4.3.1 Increasing Food Manufacturing Activities are Likely to Boost the Market

8.4.4 India

8.4.4.1 The Growing Spending Capacity of the Population is Impacting the Market, Positively

8.4.5 Rest of APAC

8.5 MEA

8.5.1 UAE

8.5.1.1 As The Second-Largest Automotive Market in GCC, the UAE is A Significant Market for Dunnage Packaging

8.5.2 Saudi Arabia

8.5.2.1 The Extensive Use of Convenient and Durable Packaging Across All the End-Use Segments is Fueling the Market

8.5.3 Turkey

8.5.3.1 The Increasing Demand for Fmcg is Helping the Growth of the Market

8.5.4 South Africa

8.5.4.1 Growing Industrialization and Urbanization are Supporting the Growth of the Dunnage Packaging Market

8.5.5 Rest of MEA

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.1.1 Government's Plans for the Development of the Manufacturing Sector are Likely to Propel the Market

8.6.2 Argentina

8.6.2.1 The Growing FMCG and Automotive Industries are Boosting the Market in Argentina

8.6.3 Rest of South America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

9.1.1.1 Visionary Leaders

9.1.1.2 Dynamic Differentiators

9.1.1.3 Emerging Companies

9.1.1.4 Innovators

9.1.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.1.3 Business Strategy Excellence

9.1.4 Market Ranking of Key Players, 2018

9.2 Competitive Scenario

9.2.1 Expansion

9.2.2 Acquisition

9.2.3 Agreement

9.2.4 Investment

9.2.5 Divestment



10 Company Profiles

10.1 DS Smith

10.2 Menasha Corporation

10.3 Schoeller Allibert

10.4 Myers Industries

10.5 Nefab Group

10.6 UFP Technologies

10.7 Reusable Transport Packaging

10.8 Amatech Inc.

10.9 Mjsolpac Ltd.

10.10 Rehrig Pacific Company

10.11 Other Players

10.11.1 CKDPack Packaging Inc.

10.11.2 GWP Group

10.11.3 Interior Packaging Design, LLC

10.11.4 Packaging Corporation of America

10.11.5 Dunnage Engineering

10.11.6 Salco Engineering & Mfg.

10.11.7 Package Design & Manufacturing

10.11.8 Keener Corporation

10.11.9 Jida Industrial Solutions

10.11.10 Artisanz Fabrication and Machine, LLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lvuhcf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900