Dublin, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Occupancy Sensor Market by Technology (PIR, Ultrasonic, Dual), Network Connectivity (Wired & Wireless), Coverage Area (Less than 89°, 90-179°, 180-360°), Application, Building Type (Residential, Commercial) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research report categorizes the occupancy sensor market based on technology, building type, network connectivity, operation, coverage area, application, and region. The report describes major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the occupancy sensors market and forecasts the size of the market until 2024.
The occupancy sensors market is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2019 to USD 3.9 billion by 2024, rising at a CAGR of 12.3%.
The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing requirement of energy-efficient devices, and government policies towards energy saving via the development of accurate & efficient sensors and configurable & programmable sensors for HVAC systems. However, the primary factor restraining the occupancy sensor market growth is the lack of awareness of the benefits of this device, especially in APAC. On the other hand, the growing trend of green buildings across the world is the major factor that is likely to create growth opportunities for the market.
Lighting systems accounted for the largest application share of occupancy sensors market in 2018
The growth of the market for the occupancy sensors for lighting system application can be attributed to the growing requirement of energy-efficient devices and a strong push from governments, globally, for energy savings. For instance, in December 2018, the Energy Efficiency Directive in Europe was revised (amending Directive EU (2018/2002)) by updating a few specific provisions and introducing new policies and targets. By 2030, EU energy efficiency is targeting to achieve at least 32.5% of energy savings with a clause for a possible upward revision by 2023.
Occupancy sensor market in APAC to grow at a higher CAGR when compared to Americas and Europe during the forecast period
The occupancy sensors market in APAC is projected to grow at a higher CAGR when compared to the Americas and Europe. The occupancy sensor market has huge potential in APAC. Countries with a considerable demand for occupancy sensor systems are China, Japan, Australia, and South Korea. These systems, which are an integral part of a digitalized household, are expected to find an increasing acceptance among consumers in this region.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Occupancy Sensor Market
4.2 Market in Europe, By Country and Application
4.3 Market, By Technology
4.4 Market, By Building Type
4.5 Market, By Network Connectivity, 2018
4.6 Market, By Operation, 2018
4.7 Market, By Coverage Area
4.8 Market, By Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Devices
5.2.1.2 Encouraging Government Policies Toward Energy Saving
5.2.1.3 Growing Popularity of Lighting Controllers in Smart Homes
5.2.1.4 Increasing Popularity of Wireless Occupancy Sensors
5.2.1.5 Configurable and Programmable Sensors for HVAC Systems
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 False Triggering of a Switch by Sensors
5.2.2.2 Inconsistency Issues Related to Wireless Network Systems
5.2.2.3 Impact of Time-Out Period on Energy Savings
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Expected Incorporation of Lighting Controllers with In-Built Data Connectivity Technology
5.2.3.2 Promotion of Green Building by Governments
5.2.3.3 Developments in Vision-Based Intelligent Occupancy Sensor for HVAC System
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness Regarding Benefits of Occupancy Sensors
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
7 Occupancy Sensor Market, By Operation
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Indoor Operation
7.3 Outdoor Operation
8 Occupancy Sensor Market, By Coverage Area
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Less Than 89
8.3 90-179
8.4 180-360
9 Occupancy Sensor Market, By Building Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Residential Buildings
9.2.1 Independent Homes
9.2.2 Apartments
9.3 Commercial Buildings
9.3.1 Office Buildings
9.3.2 Education Buildings
9.3.3 Industrial Buildings
9.3.4 Healthcare Buildings
9.3.5 Others
9.3.6 Hospitality Buildings
10 Occupancy Sensor Market, By Network Connectivity
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Wired Network
10.3 Wireless Network
10.3.1 Enocean
10.3.2 Wi-Fi
10.3.3 Zigbee
10.3.4 Z-Wave
10.3.5 Others
11 Occupancy Sensor Market, By Technology
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Passive Infrared
11.3 Ultrasonic
11.4 Dual Technology (Passive Infrared + Ultrasonic)
11.5 Other Technologies
11.5.1 Image Processing Occupancy Sensor (IPOS)
11.5.2 Microwave-Based Occupancy Sensor
11.5.3 Intelligent Occupancy Sensor (IOS)
11.5.4 Doppler Sensor
11.5.5 Co2 Sensor
12 Occupancy Sensor Market, By Application
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Lighting Systems
12.3 HVAC Systems
12.4 Security and Surveillance Systems
12.5 Others
13 Geographic Analysis
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.3 Europe
13.4 APAC
13.5 RoW
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Ranking Analysis of Players in Occupancy Sensor Market
14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
14.3.1 Visionary Leaders
14.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
14.3.3 Innovators
14.3.4 Emerging Companies
14.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (26 Companies)
14.5 Business Strategy Excellence (26 Companies)
14.6 Competitive Scenario
14.6.1 Expansions
14.6.2 Product Launches and Developments
14.6.3 Acquisitions
14.6.4 Partnerships, Collaborations, Alliances, and Joint Ventures
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Key Players
15.1.1 Legrand
15.1.1.1 Business Overview
15.1.1.2 Products Offered
15.1.1.3 Recent Developments
15.1.1.4 Analyst View
15.1.1.5 SWOT Analysis
15.1.2 Schneider Electric
15.1.3 Eaton
15.1.4 Johnson Controls
15.1.5 Signify
15.1.6 Acuity Brands
15.1.7 Leviton Manufacturing
15.1.8 Lutron Electronics
15.1.9 Honeywell
15.1.10 Hubbell Incorporated
15.1.11 Texas Instrument
15.1.12 American Industrial Partners
15.1.13 Osram Lichit AG
15.1.14 Siemens
15.1.15 Alan Manufacturing Inc.
15.1.16 Enerlites Inc.
15.1.17 Functional Devices
15.1.18 Pyrotech-Tempsens Group
15.1.19 Bruck Electronic GmbH (B.E.G)
15.1.20 Hager Group
15.1.21 Crestron Electronics
