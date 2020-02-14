Dublin, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Occupancy Sensor Market by Technology (PIR, Ultrasonic, Dual), Network Connectivity (Wired & Wireless), Coverage Area (Less than 89°, 90-179°, 180-360°), Application, Building Type (Residential, Commercial) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research report categorizes the occupancy sensor market based on technology, building type, network connectivity, operation, coverage area, application, and region. The report describes major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the occupancy sensors market and forecasts the size of the market until 2024.



The occupancy sensors market is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2019 to USD 3.9 billion by 2024, rising at a CAGR of 12.3%.

The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing requirement of energy-efficient devices, and government policies towards energy saving via the development of accurate & efficient sensors and configurable & programmable sensors for HVAC systems. However, the primary factor restraining the occupancy sensor market growth is the lack of awareness of the benefits of this device, especially in APAC. On the other hand, the growing trend of green buildings across the world is the major factor that is likely to create growth opportunities for the market.



Lighting systems accounted for the largest application share of occupancy sensors market in 2018



The growth of the market for the occupancy sensors for lighting system application can be attributed to the growing requirement of energy-efficient devices and a strong push from governments, globally, for energy savings. For instance, in December 2018, the Energy Efficiency Directive in Europe was revised (amending Directive EU (2018/2002)) by updating a few specific provisions and introducing new policies and targets. By 2030, EU energy efficiency is targeting to achieve at least 32.5% of energy savings with a clause for a possible upward revision by 2023.



Occupancy sensor market in APAC to grow at a higher CAGR when compared to Americas and Europe during the forecast period



The occupancy sensors market in APAC is projected to grow at a higher CAGR when compared to the Americas and Europe. The occupancy sensor market has huge potential in APAC. Countries with a considerable demand for occupancy sensor systems are China, Japan, Australia, and South Korea. These systems, which are an integral part of a digitalized household, are expected to find an increasing acceptance among consumers in this region.



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Devices

5.2.1.2 Encouraging Government Policies Toward Energy Saving

5.2.1.3 Growing Popularity of Lighting Controllers in Smart Homes

5.2.1.4 Increasing Popularity of Wireless Occupancy Sensors

5.2.1.5 Configurable and Programmable Sensors for HVAC Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 False Triggering of a Switch by Sensors

5.2.2.2 Inconsistency Issues Related to Wireless Network Systems

5.2.2.3 Impact of Time-Out Period on Energy Savings

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Expected Incorporation of Lighting Controllers with In-Built Data Connectivity Technology

5.2.3.2 Promotion of Green Building by Governments

5.2.3.3 Developments in Vision-Based Intelligent Occupancy Sensor for HVAC System

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness Regarding Benefits of Occupancy Sensors



