This report has been designed to provide an in-depth survey of the global veneer sheet market. It exhibits actual data sets of quantitative medium-term prospects, as well as developments in production, trade, consumption and prices.

The report also includes a comparative analysis of the leading consuming countries, revealing opportunities opened for producers and exporters across the globe. The outlook covers market perspectives to 2025.

Data Coverage

Veneer sheet market size and volume;

Veneer sheet market trends and prospects;

Global veneer sheet production and its dynamics;

Per capita consumption;

Breakdown of production by region and country;

Medium term outlook;

Veneer sheet trade (exports/imports);

Prices for veneer sheet;

Profiles of the main manufacturers.

The global veneer sheets market revenue amounted to $30.6B in 2018, standing approx. at the previous year. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). In general, veneer sheets consumption continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern.

The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011 with an increase of 10% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the global veneer sheets market attained its peak figure level at $31.6B in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2018, consumption stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Production 2007-2018



In 2018, the global production of veneer sheets stood at 15M tonnes, flattening at the previous year. The total output volume increased at an average annual rate of +1.2% over the period from 2007 to 2018; the trend pattern remained consistent, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2011 with an increase of 8.6% y-o-y. Global veneer sheets production peaked in 2018 and is likely to see steady growth in the near future.



In value terms, veneer sheets production amounted to $28B in 2018 estimated in export prices. Over the period under review, veneer sheets production continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 with an increase of 12% y-o-y. In that year, global veneer sheets production reached its peak level of $30.5B. From 2009 to 2018, global veneer sheets production growth failed to regain its momentum.

Exports 2007-2018



In 2018, approx. 1.8M tonnes of veneer sheets were exported worldwide; waning by -6.8% against the previous year. In general, the total exports indicated a modest increase from 2007 to 2018: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +1.3% over the last eleven year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011 when Exports increased by 18% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global veneer sheets exports reached their maximum at 1.9M tonnes in 2017, and then declined slightly in the following year.



In value terms, veneer sheets exports amounted to $3B in 2018. In general, veneer sheets exports, however, continue to indicate a mild shrinkage. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 when Exports increased by 9.8% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global veneer sheets exports attained their maximum at $3.5B in 2007; however, from 2008 to 2018, exports remained at a lower figure.

Exports by Country



In 2018, Russia (275K tonnes), followed by China (172K tonnes), Canada (159K tonnes) and Ukraine (126K tonnes) were the largest exporters of veneer sheets, together creating 41% of total exports. Brazil (73K tonnes), Myanmar (72K tonnes), the U.S. (67K tonnes), Gabon (65K tonnes), Romania (53K tonnes), Estonia (53K tonnes), Indonesia (48K tonnes) and Germany (47K tonnes) occupied a little share of total exports.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of exports, amongst the main exporting countries, was attained by Indonesia, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



In value terms, the largest veneer sheets markets worldwide were Canada ($326M), the U.S. ($324M) and China ($274M), with a combined 31% share of global exports. Ukraine, Russia, Germany, Romania, Gabon, Indonesia, Myanmar, Estonia and Brazil lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further 31%.



Among the main exporting countries, Myanmar experienced the highest rates of growth with regard to exports, over the last eleven years, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country



In 2018, the average veneer sheets export price amounted to $1,701 per tonne, picking up by 6.4% against the previous year. In general, the veneer sheets export price, however, continues to indicate a measured decrease. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 an increase of 7.2% against the previous year. In that year, the average export prices for veneer sheets attained their peak level of $2,413 per tonne. From 2009 to 2018, the growth in terms of the average export prices for veneer sheets remained at a lower figure.



Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was the U.S. ($4,863 per tonne), while Russia ($542 per tonne) was amongst the lowest.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Myanmar, while the other global leaders experienced mixed trends in the export price figures.

Imports 2007-2018



In 2018, approx. 1.9M tonnes of veneer sheets were imported worldwide; falling by -6.6% against the previous year. Overall, veneer sheets imports, however, continue to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011 with an increase of 21% y-o-y. Global imports peaked at 2M tonnes in 2017, and then declined slightly in the following year.



In value terms, veneer sheets imports totaled $3.1B in 2018. Overall, veneer sheets imports, however, continue to indicate a mild downturn. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2011 with an increase of 12% y-o-y. Global imports peaked at $3.6B in 2007; however, from 2008 to 2018, imports remained at a lower figure.

Imports by Country



Japan (261K tonnes), the U.S. (192K tonnes) and China (156K tonnes) represented roughly 32% of total imports of veneer sheets in 2018. It was distantly followed by Italy (92K tonnes) and India (89K tonnes), together mixing up a 9.6% share of total imports. Spain (71K tonnes), the Netherlands (66K tonnes), Germany (63K tonnes), France (60K tonnes), Turkey (59K tonnes), Poland (58K tonnes) and South Korea (53K tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of imports, amongst the main importing countries, was attained by India, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



In value terms, the U.S. ($434M) constitutes the largest market for imported veneer sheets worldwide, comprising 14% of global imports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Germany ($178M), with a 5.7% share of global imports. It was followed by Japan, with a 5.3% share.



In the U.S., veneer sheets imports remained relatively stable over the period from 2007-2018. The remaining importing countries recorded the following average annual rates of imports growth: Germany (-5.4% per year) and Japan (+6.2% per year).

Import Prices by Country



In 2018, the average veneer sheets import price amounted to $1,643 per tonne, picking up by 8.4% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the veneer sheets import price, however, continues to indicate a moderate shrinkage. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2018 when the average import price increased by 8.4% y-o-y. Global import price peaked at $2,082 per tonne in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2018, import prices remained at a lower figure.



There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2018, the country with the highest price was Germany ($2,821 per tonne), while Japan ($635 per tonne) was amongst the lowest.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by South Korea, while the other global leaders experienced a decline in the import price figures.



