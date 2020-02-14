TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board’s York Region Economic Summit on TRREB’s Market Year in Review & Outlook Report, taking place on February 18, 2020 at Cardinal Golf Club.

In addition to insights on market data and fresh consumer research, the 2020 edition, entitled "The Time is Now," will focus on planning for growth in the GTA, because in order to solve tomorrow's problems, we need to plan and implement solutions now.

What:

Location:

RSVP:		           YORK REGION ECONOMIC SUMMIT: Market Year in Review & Outlook Report

Cardinal Golf Club, 2740 Davis Dr. W., King (map)

Limited seating available: Please send RSVP to maryg@trebnet.net


TIMEEVENT
9:00 a.m.Opening Remarks
  • Welcome remarks from 2019/2020 TRREB President Michael Collins
9:15 a.m.Welcome Remarks
  • Bruce Macgregor, Chief Administrative Officer, York Region
9:20 a.m.Market Year in Review and Outlook for 2020
  • Jason Mercer, Chief Market Analyst and Director of Service Channels, TRREB
  • Sean Simpson, Vice President, Ipsos
  • Phong Ngo, Director of New Homes Research, Altus Group
10:15 a.m.Transportation Trends and Pressures in the GTHA
  • Paul Smetanin, President and CEO, Canadian Centre for Economic Analysis
10:30 a.m.Transit-Supportive Development Along Bus Corridors
  • Carolyn Kim, Ontario Regional Director, Pembina Institute
10:45 a.m.An Economic Outlook for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) and What it Means for Housing Affordability
  • Diana Petramala, Senior Researcher, Ryerson University’s Centre for Urban Research & Land Development
12:00 p.m.Closing Remarks
  • 2019/2020 TRREB President Michael Collins

Media Inquiries: Mary Gallagher, Senior Manager, Public Affairs maryg@trebnet.net 416-443-8158

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with more than 56,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

www.trreb.ca/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/trebypn/
https://twitter.com/TheReal_TRREB
https://www.youtube.com/user/TREBChannel
https://www.pinterest.com/trebhome/
http://www.linkedin.com/company/toronto-regional-real-estate-board/
http://www.trebwire.com/
https://www.instagram.com/thereal_trreb/
https://soundcloud.com/readytorealestate