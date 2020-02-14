SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine, announced that it is presenting new data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitouranary Cancer Symposium in San Francisco, California. The key finding is that Prolaris accurately predicts which men with intermediate or high-risk prostate cancer will benefit from multi-modality therapy and which can avoid unnecessary treatment.

“While it has been demonstrated that multi-modality therapy can improve overall survival in prostate cancer, it comes at the risk of increased morbidity and increased cost to the healthcare system,” said Jonathan Tward M.D., PhD, associate professor in the Department of Radiation Oncology at the University of Utah. “Prolaris provides a unique tool that can accurately predict which patients with high-risk prostate cancer will truly benefit from multi-modality therapy and conversely which patients with lower risk can safely avoid such treatments.”

The investigators evaluated 718 men with intermediate or high-risk prostate cancer. The Prolaris score predicted metastasis (HR=3.75; p=1.6x10-16) and remained highly predictive after adjusting for the effect of standard clinical and pathological features (HR=4.30; p=4.4x10-8). In the study, patients above the high-risk threshold with a Prolaris score of greater than 2.112, which comprised approximately 44 percent of the men in the study, saw a statistically significant benefit from multi-modality therapy leading to a reduction in risk of metastases. Patients below the high-risk threshold saw no benefit from multi-modality therapy, suggesting that such patients may be able to avoid additional morbidity associated with additional treatment.

About Prolaris®

Prolaris is a genetic test developed by Myriad that directly measures tumor cell growth. The Prolaris test paired with both prostate-specific antigen (PSA) and Gleason provides the level of aggressiveness of a patient’s individual prostate cancer. PSA and Gleason only have the ability to identify how far the cancer has progressed thus far. However, when these are combined with a Prolaris test score, patients get an accurate assessment of how aggressively that cancer will progress over the next ten years. For more information visit: www.prolaris.com

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc. is a leading precision medicine company dedicated to being a trusted advisor transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics. Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across six major medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Myriad is focused on five critical success factors: building upon a solid hereditary cancer foundation, growing new product volume, expanding reimbursement coverage for new products, increasing RNA kit revenue internationally and improving profitability with Elevate 2020. For more information on how Myriad is making a difference, please visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com.



