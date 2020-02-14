Dublin, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Automotive Sensors Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Most technologies used in the automotive solutions market are well established and some are near the maturity phase of their life cycle. Newer solutions include lidar, laser NIR, FIR, and radar, and these are in the growth stage. They are gradually penetrating into applications based on the advantages they offer.
Speed, position, and pressure sensors are near market maturity, and life cycle maturity is distinguished by high demand and higher price competition as consumption nears commodity status. Most sensors are likely to maintain stage status quo throughout the forecast period of 2020 to 2024.
The current study of the total automotive sensors market is based on the analysis of 7 core sensor technologies:
Of the more than 100 companies in this space, 20 have been identified with commendable performance under the 7 core sensor technologies analyzed by capitalizing on the positive trends impacting the market. They can be broadly categorized into 3 groups:
