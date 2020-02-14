Dublin, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Blood Product Industry Report, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the following:

Blood product market (policy, status quo, market structure, supply & demand, market size and competitive pattern);

Blood product market segments (development, bidding price, competitive landscape);

13 blood product companies (operation, revenue structure, gross margin and blood product business, etc.);

Summary and forecast.

With the dynamic adjustment in the catalogue of medicines covered by the national medical insurance system, the scope of clinical use of almost all blood products grows tremendously, so does the reimbursement from the national medical insurance system.

In 2019, the lot release of blood products in China increased further and reached 89.89 million bottles with a year-on-year surge of 21.6%.



Elaborately, the lot release of human albumin rose 17.2% on an annualized basis, making up 58.9%; that of human rabies immunoglobulin soared by 42.9% and accounted for 13.6%; that of human immunoglobulin (pH4) for intravenous injection as a percentage of 13% in the total showed a year-on-year increase of 14.1%, and that of human tetanus immunoglobulin surged by 76.7% and occupied 6.9%.



Other products had small shares, such as human fibrinogen, three kinds of special immunoglobulin, human prothrombin complex, human coagulation factor , particularly coagulation factor category as the lifesaving drug to the victims of haemophilia are often in short supply largely because of the shortage of plasma raw materials domestically as well as the low utilization of plasma.



As the prices of blood products are decontrolled and new plasma stations accelerate to be constructed in recent years, plasma collection in China has been growing year after year, reaching 8,600 tons or more in 2018 with a year-on-year increase of 7.5%. Of all, Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co., Ltd in possession of 57 plasma stations ranked first by plasma collection up to 1,568.7 tons, a 16.5% share of the total, and its production efficiency gets improved significantly after an asset restructuring.



There are now about thirty blood product enterprises in China, but they are small-sized without rich product portfolios. The industry desires to be concentrated. It is starting from 2008 that the leading players staged mergers and acquisitions and have been developing apace mainly through M&A whilst independently building plasma stations. Meanwhile, some influential companies have turned their attention to overseas resources and good mode and have been actively exploring overseas markets through acquisitions and introducing state-of-the-art technologies from abroad. Undoubtedly, the Chinese market for blood products will get ever concentrated.



What's more, leading competitors beef up research and development of new products successively and strive to improve the comprehensive utilization of plasma. A case in point is coagulation factor.

Only a few Chinese companies such as China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., Hualan Biological Engineering Co., Ltd., Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd and Green Cross China are competent to produce the coagulation factor.

But the peers including Jiangxi Boya Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co., Ltd., Southern Shuanglin Bio-Pharmacy Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Zhenxing Biopharmaceutical & Chemical Co., Ltd.), Wuhan ZhongyuanRuide Biological Products Co., Ltd., Beijing Bohui Innovation Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Weiguang Biological Products Co., Ltd and Nanyue Biopharming Co., Ltd. are chasing hard and sparing no efforts in the development of the coagulation factor.

Key Topics Covered



1. Blood Products

1.1 Definition

1.2 Classification

1.3 Recombinant Blood Products

1.4 Industry Chain

1.5 Features



2. China Blood Product Market

2.1 Policies

2.2 Status Quo

2.3 Market Structure

2.4 Market Supply and Demand

2.4.1 Supply

2.4.2 Demand

2.5 Market Size

2.6 Competition Pattern



3. China Blood Product Market Segments

3.1 Human Albumin

3.1.1 Development Status

3.1.2 Bid Price

3.1.3 Market Structure

3.1.4 Competition Pattern

3.1.5 Prospects

3.2 Human Immunoglobulin (pH4) for Intravenous Injection

3.3 Coagulation Factor VIII

3.4 Hepatitis B Immunoglobulin

3.5 Human Immunoglobulin

3.6 Human Prothrombin Complex

3.7 Tetanus Immunoglobulin

3.8 Human Rabies Immunoglobulin



4. Major Enterprises

4.1 China Biologic Products (CBPO)

4.1.1 Profile

4.1.2 Operation

4.1.3 Revenue Structure

4.1.4 Gross Margin

4.1.5 R&D Investment

4.1.6 Blood Products Business

4.1.7 Guizhou Taibang Biological Products Co. Ltd.

4.1.8 Shandong Taibang Biological Products Co. Ltd.

4.1.9 Xi'an Huitian Blood Products Co. Ltd.

4.2 Hualan Biological Engineering Co. Ltd.

4.3 Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co. Ltd.

4.4 Beijing Tiantan Biological Products

4.5 Guangdong Shuanglin Bio-Pharmacy

4.6 Jiangxi Boya Bio-Pharmaceutical

4.7 Weiguang Biological Products

4.8 Beijing Bohui Innovation Technology

4.9 Wuhan ZhongyuanRuide Biological Products Co. Ltd.

4.10 Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

4.11 Shanxi Kangbao Biological Product Co. Ltd.

4.12 Green Cross China

4.13 Nanyue Biopharming Corporation Ltd.



5. Summary and Forecast

5.1 Summary

5.2 Development Trend

5.2.1 The Industry Continues to Boom

5.2.2 Industry Integration Speeds Up, Concentration Rises Further

5.2.3 Plasma Collection Volume and Number of Plasma Stations Determine the Status in the Industry

5.2.4 Plasma Volume Increases Progressively

5.2.5 Enterprises Make More Input in R&D of New Products to Sharpen Competitiveness, Comprehensive Utilization of Blood Plasma Gets a Further Rise

5.2.6 Downstream Demand Stimulates the Development of the Industry

5.2.7 Healthcare System Reform Deepens, Gradual Perfection of Medical Insurance System Favors the Development of the Industry

