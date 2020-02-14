Dublin, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Heavy Trucks Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report has been extracted from motor industry information and intelligence platform QUBE and provides a comprehensive overview of the global heavy trucks sector, major manufacturers, top markets, manufacturing trends and market size forecasts.



Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data, this global market study includes:

Heavy truck market size estimates (market sales) for the top countries

A review of the latest manufacturing developments and market trends (including active safety, biofuels, emissions, fuel economy, hybrids, selective catalytic reduction, exhaust gas recirculation)

Manufacturer sales and production estimates and forecasts

Profiles of the major truck manufacturers including their strategies and prospects

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

You can use this report to:

Gain a quick overview of the automotive heavy trucks sector globally

Understand the size and scope of the top 14* markets

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments

Follow the key trends within the sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in this sector

Track key companies' latest activities and prospects

*The top 14 markets accounting for over 98% of global light vehicle production include:



North America (US, Canada and Mexico) ; Mercosur (Brazil and Argentina); Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Finland and Morocco) ; Central Europe (Turkey, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia); Russia; Japan; China; India; Korea; Thailand; Other Asia; Iran; South Africa; Australia.



Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies



Electric trucks

Markets

Technologies Active safety Biofuels Emissions Fuel economy Hybrids Selective catalytic reduction (SCR) versus enhanced exhaust gas recirculation (EGR)



Companies Mentioned



Ashok Leyland

Beiqi Foton

China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Co. Ltd

Dongfeng Motor Group

First Automotive Works (FAW)

Daimler Trucks

Hino Motors

Isuzu Motors Ltd.

Iveco

KamAZ

MAN SE

Navistar International

Paccar

Scania AB

Tata Motors Limited

Volvo Trucks

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

