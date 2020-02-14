Dublin, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Publishing for the PreK-12 Market 2019-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Publishing for the PreK-12 Market 2019-2020 addresses the opportunities in the Prek-12 school market and the strategies at work in the industry that provides instructional materials to schools.

The report defines the major segments of instructional materials industry - core basal curriculum, courseware, state-level tests, digital supplements, print supplements, manipulatives, trade books, video and classroom magazines - and sizes the individual segments and the overall instructional materials industry.

Publishing for the PreK-12 Market 2019-2020 provides the most up-to-date data on enrollment and policy changes at the state and federal levels that are reshaping the school landscape in which publishers and providers of instructional resources are competing.

Other topics in Publishing for the PreK-12 Market 2019-2020 include:

  • Drivers of and challenges to growth by segment - including cyclical nature of instructional materials adoption, incursions by OER, and where start-up ventures are focusing their energies
  • Latest enrollment and market data for public, private, charter schools students and those attending home schools and virtual schools
  • Up-to-date policy initiatives at the state and federal levels
  • Trends in state and federal funding for education
  • The pace of the uptake of courseware and digital supplements in schools
  • Trends in mergers and acquisitions in the educational publishing/ed-tech industry
  • Exclusive 2018 instructional materials adoption data
  • Competitive analyses of 13 leading publishers: Cambium Learning Group, Cengage (National Geographic Learning), Discovery Education, Goodheart-Willcox, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, K12 Inc., McGraw-Hill Education, Pearson, Renaissance, Rosetta Stone, Scholastic, School Specialty, and Scientific Learning
  • Market segment projections through 2022

Key Topics Covered:

1 Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Industry Size and Structure

  • Instructional Materials Sales Dip Down in 2018
  • Digital Media Captures 59% Share in 2018
  • Competitive Landscape

4 Enrollment & Demographics

  • Public School Enrollment on the Rise
  • Enrollment Patterns Vary Across the States
  • Number of Schools and Districts
  • Private Enrollment Less than 10% of Total
  • More Charter Schools, More Charter Enrollment
  • Homeschool Enrollment Trends
  • Virtual School Enrollment Grows at Slower Pace
  • Graduation Rates on the Rise
  • Students in Poverty are Target for Vendors
  • Serving English-Language Learners
  • Special Needs Students Get Services
  • State-Funded PreK Enrollment Up

Budget & Policy

  • Education Evolution
  • Trump Education Plans
  • ESSA Era Advances
  • Federal Funding Rises
  • Title I's 50 Largest Allocations
  • Federal Fiscal 2020 Funding Debated
  • E-Rate Supports Classroom Connectivity
  • State Education Policy Impact
  • State Education Funding Overview
  • State Fiscal 2019 Budgets Support K-12
  • State Funding Supports Preschool Education
  • Opportunities Come Across the States for Fiscal 2020

Core Basal Curriculum & Adoptions

  • Segment Size
  • Core Basal Preference
  • Changing Structure of Core Basal
  • Spending by Discipline
  • Adoption States and Open Territories
  • Looking Ahead to 2019 and Beyond

Digital Instructional Materials: Courseware, Supplements, Video

  • Subject Areas Ripe for Digital Curriculum
  • Promise of Technology
  • Courseware Use Grows
  • Table Estimated and Projected Sales of Courseware ($ in millions)
  • Digital Supplements Provide More Options
  • More Video Used

Market Trends & Industry Outlook

  • Introduction
  • Fluid Educational Goals
  • Shifting Competitive Industry Forces
  • Outlook

Company Profiles

  • Cambium Learning Group
  • Cengage (National Geographic Learning)
  • Discovery Education
  • Goodheart-Willcox
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
  • K12 Inc.
  • McGraw-Hill Education
  • Pearson
  • Renaissance
  • Rosetta Stone
  • Scholastic
  • School Specialty
  • Scientific Learning

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1sm2un

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900