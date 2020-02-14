Dublin, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Publishing for the PreK-12 Market 2019-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Publishing for the PreK-12 Market 2019-2020 addresses the opportunities in the Prek-12 school market and the strategies at work in the industry that provides instructional materials to schools.



The report defines the major segments of instructional materials industry - core basal curriculum, courseware, state-level tests, digital supplements, print supplements, manipulatives, trade books, video and classroom magazines - and sizes the individual segments and the overall instructional materials industry.



Publishing for the PreK-12 Market 2019-2020 provides the most up-to-date data on enrollment and policy changes at the state and federal levels that are reshaping the school landscape in which publishers and providers of instructional resources are competing.



Other topics in Publishing for the PreK-12 Market 2019-2020 include:

Drivers of and challenges to growth by segment - including cyclical nature of instructional materials adoption, incursions by OER, and where start-up ventures are focusing their energies

Latest enrollment and market data for public, private, charter schools students and those attending home schools and virtual schools

Up-to-date policy initiatives at the state and federal levels

Trends in state and federal funding for education

The pace of the uptake of courseware and digital supplements in schools

Trends in mergers and acquisitions in the educational publishing/ed-tech industry

Exclusive 2018 instructional materials adoption data

Competitive analyses of 13 leading publishers: Cambium Learning Group, Cengage (National Geographic Learning), Discovery Education, Goodheart-Willcox, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, K12 Inc., McGraw-Hill Education, Pearson, Renaissance, Rosetta Stone, Scholastic, School Specialty, and Scientific Learning

Market segment projections through 2022

Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Industry Size and Structure

Instructional Materials Sales Dip Down in 2018

Digital Media Captures 59% Share in 2018

Competitive Landscape

4 Enrollment & Demographics

Public School Enrollment on the Rise

Enrollment Patterns Vary Across the States

Number of Schools and Districts

Private Enrollment Less than 10% of Total

More Charter Schools, More Charter Enrollment

Homeschool Enrollment Trends

Virtual School Enrollment Grows at Slower Pace

Graduation Rates on the Rise

Students in Poverty are Target for Vendors

Serving English-Language Learners

Special Needs Students Get Services

State-Funded PreK Enrollment Up

Budget & Policy

Education Evolution

Trump Education Plans

ESSA Era Advances

Federal Funding Rises

Title I's 50 Largest Allocations

Federal Fiscal 2020 Funding Debated

E-Rate Supports Classroom Connectivity

State Education Policy Impact

State Education Funding Overview

State Fiscal 2019 Budgets Support K-12

State Funding Supports Preschool Education

Opportunities Come Across the States for Fiscal 2020

Core Basal Curriculum & Adoptions

Segment Size

Core Basal Preference

Changing Structure of Core Basal

Spending by Discipline

Adoption States and Open Territories

Looking Ahead to 2019 and Beyond

Digital Instructional Materials: Courseware, Supplements, Video

Subject Areas Ripe for Digital Curriculum

Promise of Technology

Courseware Use Grows

Table Estimated and Projected Sales of Courseware ($ in millions)

Digital Supplements Provide More Options

More Video Used

Market Trends & Industry Outlook

Introduction

Fluid Educational Goals

Shifting Competitive Industry Forces

Outlook

Company Profiles

Cambium Learning Group

Cengage (National Geographic Learning)

Discovery Education

Goodheart-Willcox

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

K12 Inc.

McGraw-Hill Education

Pearson

Renaissance

Rosetta Stone

Scholastic

School Specialty

Scientific Learning

