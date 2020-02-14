Dublin, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Publishing for the PreK-12 Market 2019-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Publishing for the PreK-12 Market 2019-2020 addresses the opportunities in the Prek-12 school market and the strategies at work in the industry that provides instructional materials to schools.
The report defines the major segments of instructional materials industry - core basal curriculum, courseware, state-level tests, digital supplements, print supplements, manipulatives, trade books, video and classroom magazines - and sizes the individual segments and the overall instructional materials industry.
Publishing for the PreK-12 Market 2019-2020 provides the most up-to-date data on enrollment and policy changes at the state and federal levels that are reshaping the school landscape in which publishers and providers of instructional resources are competing.
Other topics in Publishing for the PreK-12 Market 2019-2020 include:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Methodology
2 Executive Summary
3 Industry Size and Structure
4 Enrollment & Demographics
Budget & Policy
Core Basal Curriculum & Adoptions
Digital Instructional Materials: Courseware, Supplements, Video
Market Trends & Industry Outlook
Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1sm2un
