Dublin, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 North American Portable Humidifiers Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American Portable Humidifier Market report includes market size, growth rates, market share information and revenue forecasts to 2025. The study is a comprehensive analysis also including pricing trends, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, distribution channel trends, latest developments and company profiles. The scope covers Canada and the United States.



Portable Humidifier - Equipment that increases the humidity (moisture) level in a room or designated area. Humidification is necessary in colder climate to add moisture to the air in dry weather. For the purposes of this study, portable humidifiers refer to units that are often categorized for seasonal, pharmacy and baby purchases.



The distribution channels for portable humidifiers include pharmacies, drug stores, mass retailers, online, television direct, specialty stores, and co-op.



The product categories included are ultrasonic/cool mist, evaporative, warm mist portable humidifiers, as well as vaporizers and steam inhalers.

Key Topics Covered:



I. Scope of research



II. Terms and definitions



III. Research methodology



IV. Executive summary



V. Market overview



VI. Market drivers.



VII. Market restraints and challenges



VIII. Market trends



IX. Pricing trends



X. Market data

a. Revenue forecast, North America

b. Market share by revenue, by company (2018)

c. Revenue forecast, United States

d. Revenue forecast, Canada

e. Market share by revenue, by product type (2018)

f. Market share by revenue, by retailer (2018)

g. Market share by revenue, by distribution channel (2018)

h. Distribution channel trends, online distribution



XI. SWOT analysis



XII. Competitive landscape



Companies Mentioned



Crane USA Inc.

Essick Air Products Inc

Helen of Troy Limited

Newell Brands

Plaston International Corporation

Pure Guardian, Inc./Guardian Technologies

Stadler Form USA

Vapore, LLC. - MyPurMist

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kckaai

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900