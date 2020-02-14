Dublin, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Twin Patent Analysis and Major Brands; Patent Deployment Strategies " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Digital twins are a convergence technology that involves making a digital replica of a living and non-living physical entity. In addition to performing digital simulation analysis and presenting the real-time state of things, Digital Twins can be used to predict and make decision recommendations, including aircraft manufacturing maintenance, human-machine collaboration, and product lifecycle management involved in manufacturing, and even some medical systems have begun to adopt such technology.
In recent years, some big names have invested in Digital Twin solutions, such as GE, Siemens, Dassault, Airbus, and Boeing. This report explores the key areas where most of the digital twin patents lie, pinpoints patent deployment by key technology, field, and sector, and conducts an in-depth analysis of the above mentioned brands; patent deployment strategies.
Key highlights:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Technology Introduction
1.1 Definition
2. Patent Deployment Analysis
2.1 Patent Mining
2.2 Patent Analysis
2.2.1 Analysis by Sector
2.2.2 Analysis by Field
2.2.3 Analysis by Field and by Application Year
2.2.4 Analysis by Field and by Brand
2.2.5 Analysis by Technology
2.2.6 Analysis by Technology and by Application Year
2.2.7 Analysis by Technology and by Brand
2.2.8 R&D Intensity of Major Brands
2.2.9 Analysis by Application
2.2.10 Analysis by Application and by Application Year
Author's Perspective
Appendix
Glossary of Terms
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lxwo6p
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: