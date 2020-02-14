Dublin, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Twin Patent Analysis and Major Brands; Patent Deployment Strategies " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Digital twins are a convergence technology that involves making a digital replica of a living and non-living physical entity. In addition to performing digital simulation analysis and presenting the real-time state of things, Digital Twins can be used to predict and make decision recommendations, including aircraft manufacturing maintenance, human-machine collaboration, and product lifecycle management involved in manufacturing, and even some medical systems have begun to adopt such technology.

In recent years, some big names have invested in Digital Twin solutions, such as GE, Siemens, Dassault, Airbus, and Boeing. This report explores the key areas where most of the digital twin patents lie, pinpoints patent deployment by key technology, field, and sector, and conducts an in-depth analysis of the above mentioned brands; patent deployment strategies.

Digital twin technology and its definition

Patent analysis by sector, by field, by application year, by technology, and by brand including GE, Siemens, Johnson Controls, Rockwell Automation, Honeywell, ANSYS, Dassault Systemes, PTC, SAP, and Microsoft

Patent deployment strategies of above mentioned brands and more such as Accenture, UPS, Airbus, United Technologies, Boeing, and Quest Integrated

1. Technology Introduction

1.1 Definition

2. Patent Deployment Analysis

2.1 Patent Mining

2.2 Patent Analysis

2.2.1 Analysis by Sector

2.2.2 Analysis by Field

2.2.3 Analysis by Field and by Application Year

2.2.4 Analysis by Field and by Brand

2.2.5 Analysis by Technology

2.2.6 Analysis by Technology and by Application Year

2.2.7 Analysis by Technology and by Brand

2.2.8 R&D Intensity of Major Brands

2.2.9 Analysis by Application

2.2.10 Analysis by Application and by Application Year

Accenture

Airbus

ANASYS

Boeing

Dassault Systemes

Fedem Technology

General Electric

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Microsoft

PTC

Quest Integrated

Rockwell Automation

SAP

Siemens

United Technologies

UPS

