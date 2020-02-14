Dublin, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Doors Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global commercial doors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2019-2025.



Key Market Insights



The analysis of the commercial doors market provides sizing and growth opportunities during the period 2019-2025.

Offers sizing and growth prospects of the market during the period 2019-2025.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

The commercial doors market is majorly driven by the rise in the commercial and residential construction sector, coupled with the growth in retrofit activities worldwide. The commercial sector has witnessed a boost in the last few years due to the demographic shift in the consumer base. The rapid growth of real estate activities, especially in China, has further influenced the market. Hence, the increase in the global construction market due to economic recovery in developed countries and the growing industrialization in developing regions is likely to contribute to the growth.



Commercial and residential buildings are expected to implement the latest infrastructure and technologies to improve security and aesthetics. The increasing demand for innovative door systems and the integration of energy-efficient glazed doors and windows, which drastically reduce heat loss and increase the thermal efficiency of buildings, is another factor influencing the market. The growth in consumer spending is expected to drive the demand for high-tech access equipment such as automatic and ancillary door systems among retail and business establishments.



Market Segmentation



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by material, type, installation, operation, end-user, and geography.



Increasing usage of high-quality local and imported woods in the vintage architecture in developed and emerging countries is expected to drive the growth of the segment. There is a growing preference for heavy wood among affluent consumers across the globe as they offer an aesthetic appeal to home decor. Metal doors have a higher share among end-users, which require safety as well as sturdiness. Some of the factors, which are expected to drive the demand are the increase in non-residential and commercial construction, the rise in demand from consumers for renovation and retrofit projects.



The growing application of unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (uPVC) in manufacturing plastic doors is also increasing as the ones manufactured from uPVC are cost-effective, durable for retail and foodservice outlets. Innovations in glass manufacturing and the formulation of adhesives have enabled glass doors to become safe for interior and exterior use. It is customizable to fit the available space and personal design aesthetic, thereby finding a growing application in corporate workspaces, retail spaces, healthcare, and laboratories.



Hinged doors are the most preferred products, which contributed over $24 billion to the commercial doors market in 2019. They can be made from a variety of materials such as timber, fiberglass, and aluminum. It offers high flexibility, which is increasing their application in the commercial and residential sectors.



Sliding doors are expected to gain significant momentum during the forecast period as they are lightweight and easy to operate. Moreover, they are considered to be energy efficient as glass is an excellent conductor of heat, enabling the optimum flow of natural light.



The demand for commercial doors is expected to witness the fastest growth in APAC and the Middle East. The rise in new industrial projects across the world and increased innovations in door manufacturing have increased the replacement cycle. APAC is considered to be the largest growing market as the new construction segment is growing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Increased stringency in building codes and regulations, coupled with the emergence of complete door systems that are hassle-free as well as fireproof, is driving the market.



Renovation and retrofit projects are the major end-users for replacement doors. APAC and Europe lead the segment as a majority of the existing commercial building stock lacks energy-efficiency infrastructure. Energy-efficient pre-hung door units are gaining popularity as they come with pre-installed hinges and jambs, thus eliminating the nuances of trying to hinge new door panels into older openings. The US, Germany, France, Norway, the UK, the Netherlands, and Canada are the potential markets.



Widespread installation of manual doors in corporate offices and shopping malls is the primary factor contributing to the growth of the segment. Manual doors are also expected to gain traction in developed economies as they offer better ventilation of air. Small businesses excessively adopt them due to low-maintenance, cost-effective, and regulation of HVAC temperature in commercial premises.



Automatic doors have applications in commercial spaces, hospitals, retail, and laboratories. Factors such as energy efficiency, operational ease, maintaining security, hygiene, and cable-free are expected to fuel the demand for this segment.



The hospitality industry is the major end-user segment. The rise of the hotel & hospitality industry in MEA and North Africa, especially in the US, is expected to influence the segment growth.



The demand in the corporate segment is likely to be driven by installations of new doors in office spaces and the increasing popularity of coworking spaces. Corporate office buildings are accounted for high power consumption. Advancements in door manufacturing have significant benefits such as high-degree of thermal insulation. The US office space construction market grew by 3% in 2019, which is expected to reach 22 million square feet by 2020.



The high demand for glassdoors can be attributed to the building of new malls and retail spaces and the rise in remodeling and retrofit activities among existing retail spaces. The retail segment is also a widespread user of commercial glass doors. The market is expected to witness a high use of sliding ones in retail spaces as they occupy less space and provide large openings to manage the high rash of customers.



Insights by Geography



The growth of the APAC market is likely to be driven by India, China, Australia, South Korea, and Japan. A robust economic growth, coupled with growing construction activities and increasing disposable incomes, has primarily supported the growth of the market in the region. The Europe market is driven by the growth of new commercial buildings as well as high demand from renovations and retrofit activities.



The increase in construction activities, a robust economic environment, favorable interest rates, and higher government spending on public infrastructure are the primary factors supporting the growth. The shift from housing construction to public infrastructure is expected to drive the demand in Europe during the forecast period. Strong economic growth, increased construction activities, and growth in corporate profits have increased expenditure on renovation and expansion activities, thereby driving the demand in North America.



Insights by Vendors



The global commercial doors market is highly fragmented with the presence of several doors manufacturers. The manufacturers introduce new products; however, they fail to generate demand among customers due to intermittent product updates and a long replacement cycle. Vendors are focused on integrating high-efficiency doors in their portfolios, which enable consumers to improve thermal efficiencies in buildings.



Double and triple glazing on glass panels with enhanced insulating capabilities of internal and external doors is expected to become an industry norm during the forecast period. Increased regulations on energy efficiency from governing bodies, the growing awareness of space heating concept, and increasing carbon footprints are also likely to bolster the market. Vendors are expected to pursue growth by acquisitions as there are numerous small-scale vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Material

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Type

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Installation

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Operation

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by End-user

4.4.6 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Rising Expansion in Commercial Spaces

8.1.2 Growing Tourism and Hospitality Sector

8.1.3 Emergence of Coworking and High-Tech Infrastructure

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Raw Material Price Volatility

8.2.2 Political Turbulence on Production and Demand

8.3 Market Opportunities and Trends

8.3.1 Enhancements in Door Manufacturing Technologies

8.3.2 Rising Traction of Automatic and Remote-Controlled Doors



9 Global Market Landscape

9.1 Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1 Growth Opportunities in Europe

9.2 Five Forces Analysis

9.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

9.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

9.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

9.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

9.2.5 Competitive Rivalry



10 By Material

10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2 Market Overview

10.3 Wood

10.4 Metal

10.5 Plastic

10.6 Glass

10.7 Fiberglass



11 By Door Type

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Hinged Commercial Doors

11.4 Sliding Commercial Doors

11.5 Revolving Commercial Doors



12 By Installation

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 New Construction

12.4 Replacement



13 By Operation

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Manual

13.4 Automatic



14 By End-User

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Hospitality

14.4 Corporate Offices

14.5 Retail

14.6 Educational Institutes

14.7 Industrial

14.8 Healthcare



15 By Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Overview



16 APAC



17 Europe



18 North America



19 Middle East and Africa



20 Latin America



21 Competitive Landscape

21.1 Competition Overview

21.2 Strategic Recommendations



22 Key Company Profiles

22.1 JELD-WEN

22.1.1 Business Overview

22.1.2 Major Product Offerings

22.1.3 Key Strengths

22.1.4 Key Strategies

22.1.5 Key Opportunities

22.2 Inwido

22.3 VKR Group

22.4 Internorm



23 Other Prominent Vendors

23.1 GEZE

23.1.1 Business Overview

23.1.2 Product Offerings

23.2 ASSA ABLOY

23.3 Dormakaba

23.4 GRETSCH-UNITAS (G-U)

23.5 NorDan

23.6 Arbonia

23.7 Aluplast

23.8 Josko

23.9 REYNAERS ALUMINUM

23.10 Ford Windows

23.11 Indigo

23.12 Gealan

23.13 Astraseal

23.14 NEUFFER WINDOWS + DOORS

23.15 Schco International

23.16 Profine Group

23.17 Masco Corporation

23.18 Veka

23.19 Bertrand

23.20 Aries

23.21 Gartfen

23.22 Goran

23.23 Kinex

23.24 Karo

23.25 Korzekwa

23.26 Slowinscy

23.27 Weru

23.28 Rawington

23.29 Crystal Windows



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gjmwdd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900