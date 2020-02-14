TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the February 2020 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly basis as well as XIU. Unitholders of record of a fund on February 25, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on February 28, 2020.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerCash Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH0.049
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO0.041
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ0.094
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW0.036
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CHB0.085
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF0.034
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG0.043
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD0.049
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)CSD0.074
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD0.077
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD0.070
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH0.072
Dynamic iShares Active Tactical Bond ETFDXB0.042
Dynamic iShares Active Canadian Dividend ETFDXC0.040
Dynamic iShares Active Crossover Bond ETFDXO0.057
Dynamic iShares Active Preferred Shares ETFDXP0.072
Dynamic iShares Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETFDXV0.032
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE0.040
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB0.072
iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB0.052
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG0.040
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U0.031
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH0.040
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV0.075
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU0.049
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U0.038
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH0.049
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV0.097
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB0.059
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI0.084
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN0.087
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR0.031
iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB0.042
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB0.029
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB0.065
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD0.073
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU0.061
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY0.085
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG0.063
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETFXIU0.194
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB0.066
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF0.066
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB0.044
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE0.063
iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB0.046
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB0.053
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC0.045
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE0.048
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate + Maple Bond Index ETFXSH0.044
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI0.052
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXSQ0.034
iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB0.039
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR0.050
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT0.077

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are USD for XDG.U, XDU.U

Estimated February Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The February cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerEstimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR0.060

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about February 24, 2020, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

1 Based on US$7.43 trillion in AUM as of 12/31/19

