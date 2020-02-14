TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (“Unisync”)(TSX:"UNI") is pleased to announce that Alaska Airlines is rolling out its new custom-designed uniform collection certified to STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®, which is manufactured and distributed by Unisync and designed by Seattle-based Luly Yang. Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX® is the highest industry standard for safety and will make Alaska and Horizon Air the first U.S. airlines to achieve this certification.

“Alaska made it clear from day one that safety was their #1 priority for this program,” said Michael Smith, Unisync’s Senior Vice President of Operations. "Together we have been able to achieve something that has never been done before in the U.S. airline industry. Unisync has worked hard to position itself as a leader and innovator to the airline industry with a focus on safety, service and transparency for our customers. We are excited to be the first to achieve and deliver this industry leading safety certification to the employees of Alaska and Horizon Air.”

STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® ensures that garments meet or exceed global safety standards with regards to harmful substances. Not only are finished garments tested and certified, but every single raw material and supplier are tested and audited before the finished garments are even manufactured. “Achieving certification is incredibly challenging” said Ben Mead, OEKO-TEX® representative. “When Unisync began the certification process, we found many of their key suppliers to already hold Standard 100 certifications, which greatly helped in their ability to execute the certification of the Alaska program.” STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® was developed in 1992 by an international consortium of textile research and testing institutes. OEKO-TEX® now includes 18 institutes in Europe and Japan with offices in more than 60 countries. STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® testing is known for ensuring that textiles are tested for potentially harmful substances and allergens. This standard is used by many retailers including Pottery Barn, Calvin Klein, Target, Macy's and children's-wear company Hanna Andersson.

“We built safety into the foundation of the uniform program. It was important to take our time and collaborate with employees and union partners to get it right. From buttons and zippers to fabric and thread, safety was at the core of each decision. Unisync helped us deliver a uniform that is high-quality, stylish and most importantly safe,” said Ann Ardizzone, Vice President Strategic Sourcing and Supply Chain for Alaska Airlines. “We’re proud to set a new industry standard for safety.”

The new uniforms are being rolled out to employees through early 2020, with Horizon Air and Alaska Lounge employees already donning the new uniforms. Unisync will be responsible for all aspects of the program including manufacturing, quality, inventory planning, online ordering, customer service, warehouse and distribution.

