TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noranda Income Fund (TSX:NIF.UN) (the “Fund”) will report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results after markets close on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. A conference call will be held the next morning to discuss the results, hosted by Liana Centomo, Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Einarson, Chief Financial Officer, of Noranda Income Fund’s manager.



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call:

When: Wednesday, February 26, at 8:30 a.m. ET

Dial-in: 1 (877) 291-4570 (toll-free North America) or 647-788-4919

To access webcast: http://www.norandaincomefund.com/investor/conference.php

The recording will be available until midnight on March 3, 2020, conference ID 5569077 at 1-800-585-8367 (toll-free North America) or 416-621-4642.

Noranda Income Fund is an income trust whose units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “NIF.UN”. Noranda Income Fund owns the electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets (the “Processing Facility”) located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec. The Processing Facility is the second-largest zinc processing facility in North America and the largest zinc processing facility in eastern North America, where the majority of zinc customers are located. It produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from sourced zinc concentrates. The Processing Facility is operated and managed by Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glencore Canada Corporation.

Further information about Noranda Income Fund can be found at: www.norandaincomefund.com .